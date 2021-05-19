Mischa Barton Says She Left 'The O.C.' Due to "Bullying" and "Not Feeling Protected"

But there are always questions when characters exit shows, and The O.C. fans have long since wondered: Why did Mischa Barton leave the show?

When something just works, it's a magical feeling, especially when it comes to something as chaotic, difficult-to-put-together, and expensive as a long-running TV production. Getting a cast and crew that manages to gel well is something that cannot be undervalued and sometimes, just a single missing character is enough to tank a program for good. Just ask Superstore fans about the series finale .

Why did Mischa Barton leave 'The O.C.'? The actress opens up after all these years.

E! News managed to nab an exclusive interview with the actress in which she revealed that the circumstances around her exit weren't as simple as just pursuing other career opportunities. She explained that there was a lot of behind-the-scenes drama and animosity thrown her way that precipitated her exit from the series.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

If you didn't grow up while The O.C. was crushing it on TV, then it's easy to forget that Mischa Barton was the "it girl" from the show. She was poised to be the next Hollywood sensation.

She was on the cover of magazines and receiving tons of different film offers from all over the place. You couldn't walk down the grocery aisle without seeing Mischa modeling some gorgeous dress with her blonde hair flowing behind her, suspended like a crown.

Article continues below advertisement

Then, in the show's Season 3 finale, her character, Marissa Cooper, dies in a savage car crash. To say that fans were shocked would be a huge understatement.

When a major character is "killed off" in a show, not only is it a big deal in terms of the show's narrative — seeing those characters deal with the aftermath of such a tragic event is compelling — but folks at home can't help but wonder if something happened behind the scenes that culminated in their exit.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

When The O.C. creator Josh Schwartz was asked about the production's decision to have Mischa's character killed off, he said in an interview with The Daily Beast, "It was born out of a number of issues: creative, cast chemistry, ratings." But Mischa told E! News that the real reason is "a bit complicated."

Article continues below advertisement

"It started pretty early on because it had a lot to do with them adding Rachel [Bilson] in last minute as, after the first season, a series regular and evening out everybody's pay — and sort of general bullying from some of the men on set that kind of felt really s----y. But, you know, I also loved the show and had to build up my own walls and ways of getting around dealing with that and the fame that was thrust specifically at me. "Just dealing with like the amount of invasion I was having in my personal life, I just felt very unprotected, I guess is the best way to put it," she told the outlet.

Source: Getty

Article continues below advertisement

She also said that her character had a ton of scenes and was working "the longest hours probably out of all the characters." She went on to say, "There were people on that set that were very mean to me. It wasn't, like, the most ideal environment for a young, sensitive girl who's also been thrust into stardom to have to put up with."

From the sound of her interview, it appeared that a combination of some gnarly on-set experiences, being overworked, and having to turn down other fulfilling opportunities is what ultimately made Mischa decide that she could "go out with a bang" instead of potentially coming back on the show later on. "My dream was to be offered those lead roles, so that's what happened. It just felt like it was the best thing for me and my health and just in terms of not really feeling protected by my cast and crew at that point," she said of her exit.

Article continues below advertisement