Inside Former Artsy Power Couple Racquel Chevremont and Mickalene Thomas's Relationship Racquel sued Mickalene for $10 million in damages five years after they called off their engagement. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 19 2025, 5:19 p.m. ET

Although Bravo paused RHONY from filming new episodes after Season 15 wrapped, Racquel has proved her story is far from complete. In August 2025, she sued her ex-fiancée and former business partner, artist Mickalene Thomas, for a minimum of $10 million. Racquel also accused Mickalene of creating a “hostile and abusive work environment" when they worked together under their collaborative venture, Deux Femme Noires (French for two Black women).

Racquel's lawsuit against her ex put a sour note on the ex-power couple's time together. But, how long were they together? Here's a look at Mickalene and Racquel's relationship timeline.

Mickalene Thomas and Racquel Chevremont's relationship goes back to 2002.

Mickalene and Racquel first crossed paths in New York City in 2002. According to Pink News, Racquel was juggling her modeling career and a job as an art collector and member of the acquisitions committee at The Studio Museum in Harlem. Mickalene was the museum's artist in residence at the time. Despite them working alongside each other, they didn't make things official until nearly a decade later.

They started dating in 2011 — while they were both married!

Racquel and Mickalene's professional relationship turned into a full-blown romance in 2011. In their November 2018 cover story for Elle, they shared that they finally decided to get to know each other when they happened to be in Paris. Mickalene and Racquel went to dinner during the trip, which allowed them to connect on a deeper level. Although they were both married to other people at the time, they couldn't deny their fondness for one another and their shared life passions.

"We both share the same goal,” Mickalene explained to Elle as Racquel smiled in agreement. "The desire for what we want to see in the world is aligned. With that in mind, it’s like OK let’s do this.”

Racquel Chevremont and Mickalene Thomas became business partners in 2018.

Seven years into their relationship, Racquel and Mickalene took their partnership to new heights with their joint project, Deux Femmes Noire. The couple created the program to empower, mentor, and exhibit the work of underrepresented POC and QTPOC artists. "We need to be at every level,” Racquel told Elle of the initiative. “We want to bring in people who look like us; we no longer want to be the only people at the opening.” The partnership between the couple was a no-brainer for Mickalene, who described Racquel as her "muse."

Mickalene Thomas proposed to the 'RHONY' alum on New Years Eve in 2019.

Source: Mega

Racquel confirmed in 2019 that Mickalene asked her to marry her, and she said yes! In a since-deleted interview with Natural Diamonds (via Page Six), she shared how her longtime partner proposed. "New Year’s Eve, we went out, and afterward we were in our living room, and Mickalene came and sat next to me, handed me a box, and asked, ‘will you marry me?’” Racquel recalled.

The couple called off their engagement in 2020.

Unfortunately, Racquel and Mickalene's engagement didn't last long. The art world was shooketh when they confirmed to Page Six that they ended their engagement in 2020 and were no longer together. “We ended our long-term personal relationship but remain committed to completing our current projects as Deux Femmes Noires,” Racquel and Mickalene confirmed in a joint statement.

Despite their split, Mickalene and Racquel teamed up that year to display their exhibit, "Set It Off," at the Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill, New York in 2022, per Interview Magazine.

Racquel Chevremont accused Mickalene Thomas of sexually harassing her in 2025.

TheIndependent is reporting #RacquelChevremont is demanding $10M from her ex fiancée #MickaleneThomas, accusing her of sexual harassment, creating a hostile & abusive working environment, & shorting her out of millions of dollars. #RHONY pic.twitter.com/n7KQnXXoed — jay (@JaysRealityBlog) August 18, 2025

In 2025, five years after their relationship ended, Racquel demanded a minimum of $10 million from her ex-fiancée. According to court documents obtained by The Independent, the reality star claimed Mickalene underpaid her for her work "for more than a decade." “From 2012 to 2022, Ms. Chevremont, who is also Ms. Thomas’ former fiancée, contributed immeasurably to Ms. Thomas’ artistic and commercial success, acting as a strategic advisor and liaison to galleries, collectors, and institutions,” the lawsuit read.

Racquel also claimed that Mickalene agreed to pay her 20 percent of any sales she helped commission. However she allegedly discovered that Mickalene “illegally diverted” funds and business opportunities from their joint business venture to her own separate LLC. Furthermore, Racquel stated that Mickalene allegedly pressured her to stay in their romantic relationship and fired her when she refused.