Ubah Hassan and Brynn Whitfield Made Scathing Remarks About Each Other on ‘RHONY’ S15 Ubah and Brynn's 'RHONY' beef escalated during the 'RHONY' Season 15 cast's trip to Puerto Rico. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 21 2025, 4:26 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

While some Housewives feuds typically last for a season or two, there are others that follow a pair of frenemies until the end of time. Some of the feuds, such as Kyle Richards and Lisa Vanderpump's, have no intention of ending. And then, there are others, like NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak, who change their minds about one another every few years.

Article continues below advertisement

During The Real Housewives of New York City Season 15, fans witnessed the beginning of an epic feud between co-stars Brynn Whitfield and Ubah Hassan. Although the feud hasn't lasted as long as the ones above, it has become iconic enough to follow them all season. In the Season 15 finale, Brynn and Ubah went head-to-head and have since decided being friends just isn't for them following a trip filled with insults and pithy comments. Here's the rundown of the apple holders' feud.

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

Ubah Hassan and Brynn Whitfield's feud began on Season 14 of 'RHONY.'

Ubah and Brynn started RHONY together in 2022. At first, they seemed to be close friends. However, the drama between them began after Brynn told the group — and viewers at home — about Ubah's boyfriend Oliver Dachsel before she was ready to go public with the relationship. The reveal caused Ubah and Brynn's relationship to decline, and it continued to worsen as Season 15 continued.

During Ubah and Brynn's trip to Puerto Rico with their castmates Sai de Silva, Erin Lichy, Jessel Taank, Jenna Lyons, Racquel Chevremont, and Rebecca Minkoff, they got into another fight when Brynn made fun of Ubah modeling for Talbot, telling her she was "literally a Talbots model." She also added another jab to Ubah, stating the model was "a commercial airline" and "I fly private.”

Article continues below advertisement

Brynn to Unah - “You’re a commercial airline, I fly private, it’s fine”



Ubah - “HAHA…. With who?? Somebody else husband??”



Gotta say Ubah ATE Brynn up here cause in what world are you flying private? #RHONY pic.twitter.com/gOJDGKsHxa — Dustin Cone (@Dustin_Cone) January 15, 2025

Ubah fought back (with her words) on Instagram on the same week the episode aired. On Jan. 16, she posted a DM from a fan who told her they had proof that Brynn's "I fly private" jab may not have been true.

Article continues below advertisement

"I have a picture of Brynn on my flight home from Miami to NY,” the fan wrote to Ubah. “And she sat in coach. I can assure you she doesn’t fly private.”

"Should I ask for the picture?” Ubah added to the post on large front, directing the post at Brynn.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Bravo

Ubah inquired about Brynn "sleeping" around to get her apple on the 'RHONY' Season 15 finale.

RHONY Season 15 ended with Ubah and Brynn having one last showdown before the Season 15 reunion. During their trip to Puerto Rico, the frenemies got into another argument where Ubah said she wasn't sure how Brynn became a RHONY cast member without sleeping with someone to get the job. Brynn took offense to what Ubah said got emotional about it with her co-stars.

Article continues below advertisement

When the ladies tried to intervene in another scene by telling Ubah not to call Brynn a "w--re," and that she needs a "d--k in her mouth," Ubah accused Brynn of starting the fight and said she was lying about the situation to make herself look better. "She does this with everybody," Ubah said. "She feeds people sentences and then she says you said it. She's doing this on purpose. She loves when you're yelling and screaming."