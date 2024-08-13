Racquel Chevremont Joins 'RHONY' as the Franchise's First Black and Openly Queer Star

Those who doubted Bravo’s reboot of The Real Housewives of New York City are probably eating crow (or pigeon) at the moment. The franchise’s makeover was so good we’re getting a Season 2… er…15! The official supertease trailer for Season 15 of RHONY premiered on Aug. 13, 2024, and it felt like no time had passed since we last saw its former new Bravolebrities.

Who is ‘Real Housewives of New York’ newbie Raquel Chevremont?

Racquel may be a new face in the reality TV world, but, in the words of Brynn in the trailer, she’s the “LeBron James of the art world.” The native New Yorker started her career as a model and found her calling as an art curator and collector during a work trip to Europe. She’s now one of New York’s most sought-after curators.

In February 2024, Architectural Digest highlighted Racquel as one of nine Black art collectors changing the face of the industry from the inside. Additionally, Racquel never left modeling behind, as the 40-something still graces Fashion Week runways in her spare time.

Is Racquel Chevremont married or dating anyone?

Racquel isn't married, but she is in a relationship, and it's safe to say they like each other. According to People, she's engaged to Mel Corpus. Mel pops up on Racquel's Instagram from time to time and is seen pulling Racquel with a leash in the RHONY trailer while telling her, "Let's take you for a walk." Spicy!

Mel and Racquel started dating after Racquel ended her 9-year relationship to visual artist Mickalene Thomas. Racquel and Mickalene started dating in 2011 and were engaged during their time together. They were deemed one of art's hottest power couples and launched an art curation company called Deux Femmes Noires in NYC. The couple didn't confirm their romantic relationship ended until 2022 when they broke the news to Page Six. "We ended our long-term personal relationship but remain committed to completing our current projects as Deux Femmes Noires,” they said in a statement.

Does Racquel have any kids?

Like many of her RHONY co-stars, Racquel is a member of the #momclub. She has two kids from a previous relationship: a son, Corey, and a daughter, Elle. It's unclear who the children's father is, but Racquel shared in the RHONY Season 15 trailer that she was married to a man, though she laughed while admitting she didn't like being with a man "enough" to stick around long-term.

What is Raquel’s net worth?

Racquel's work in the art and fashion spaces has reportedly provided her with plenty of money in the bank. Her estimated net worth is $2 million, most of which she's received from her art collecting. Racquel consulted on the art-filled set decoration for the Netflix film Leave The World Behind, backed by Barack and Michelle Obama's production company, Higher Ground Productions. Racquel's net worth proves she doesn't need the extra RHONY coins, though they likely won't hurt.

However, when asked why she joined RHONY, she said she's more focused on how her being her authentic self on the show will inspire others watching. "My family and I really had to think about it; in the end, it made sense,” Racquel told GLAAD about joining RHONY in July 2024. "My entire adult life has been about representation and using whatever platform I have to get the voices of queer folks of the diaspora out there. What better way to do so if not as a member of this iconic franchise.”