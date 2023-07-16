Who is 'RHONY's Brynn Whitfield Dating? Learn More about the Fashionista's Dating Life

One of the main stars of The Real Housewives of New York City reboot is none other than Brynn Whitfield. A marketing consultant by day, and a true fashionista by night, she makes a great addition to reality TV.

Viewers of the show are fascinated with learning all about the love life of the stars. So, is Brynn married? Is she single? Here is a look into her dating life.

Who is 'RHONY's Brynn Whitefield dating?

Brynn is one of the only housewives of this season of the show who isn't technically a housewife. In fact, as of July 2023, she is single and has never been married. Some of her co-stars, including Jessel Taank and Erin Lichy, are happily married or have been married before.

For instance, Jenna Lyons is currently not married, but she was previously married to a man named Vincent Mazeau. The two share a son together, who was born in 2006.

Brynn also is one of the only stars who doesn't have any children yet. The only other housewife from Season 14 who also doesn't have kids as of filming is successful model Ubah Hassan.

Brynn wants to date this reality TV star.

Even though Brynn is single, she is definitely ready to mingle. In fact, she has her eyes set on Shep Rose, known as one of the stars of Southern Charm.

In an interview with Hollywood Life she said, “I think Shep’s a cutie. And I feel like I’m a commitment-phobe. He’s a commitment-phobe. So it would be a disaster. It would be a short-term disaster. And Andy [Cohen] told me [he could help.]”

Maybe Bravo's Andy Cohen becoming her wingman in dating could be the perfect way for Brynn to end up getting to true housewife status by the end of the series.

The story behind Brynn's iconic opening line for 'RHONY'.

Brynn has one of the most iconic taglines to come out of the entire RHONY series. Her opening line is: "I love to laugh, but make me mad and I’ll date your dad.”

In the same interview with Hollywood Life, the reality TV star detailed where her signature line came from. Apparently, she felt inspired by a date gone wrong.

Brynn said about the guy, "He was a huge jerk. Very crude. Said a bunch of weird stuff on the date. And then at the end [he] had the audacity to make a joke, like, ‘should we split the check’? I was adding the tip, I was like, ‘I went on your Instagram and your dad is kind of cute.’ I was like, ‘Maybe I should just date your dad. Then I could be your stepmom and make your bed time 8 p.m.’ I was like, ‘Never call me again.’ And then for some reason I remembered that and was like, ‘That’s it!’"