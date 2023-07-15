Here’s the Full Cast of ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ Season 14 and Their Instagrams

One of the most popular Housewives shows, The Real Housewives of New York City, comes back for Season 14 with an entirely new cast. The rebooted show now spotlights six successful women living in the busy city.

Which means, that it's time for fans to get to know them. Here is a look into the six housewives and their lives, based on their popular social media accounts.

Sai De Silva (@scoutthecity)

With nearly half a million followers on Instagram, RHONY isn't the first place that Sai will be recognized. The fashion influencer is known for her popular YouTube channel Scout The City.

On her channel, she takes her fans along with her as she attends fashion weeks and does hauls of luxury fashion brands. She currently has over 6 million views and counting on her account. As far as the reality star's family, her daughter is definitely taking after her and is also exploring the fashion world.

Ubah Hassan (@ubah)

Not only is she glamorous, but Ubah is starting to become a name in the food world. She released her very own hot sauce collection called Ubah Hot. The concoction was even selected to be one of Oprah's Favorite Things back in 2021.

When she's not showing off her incredible outfits, she also gives her social media fans demonstrations of how to create healthy and mouth-watering recipes.

Erin Dana Lichy (@erindanalichy)

This real estate agent definitely knows a thing or two about how to put together stunning outfits, which she shares on her Instagram. Erin is also the co-owner of an interior design company called HOMEGIRL.

As far as her personal life, Erin is the proud mother of three children with her husband and lawyer Abraham Lichy. The couple have been married for over 10 years and are still going strong.

Jessel Taank (@jesseltaank)

As the first-ever Indian Housewife, Jessel is bringing some much-needed representation to reality TV. On her Instagram, expect to see more of her amazing looks and photos of her adorable two children Kai and Rio.

As a successful fashion publicist, she has an eye for combining trendy modern-day styles with her Indian heritage to create stunning outfits all year long.

Jenna Lyons (@jennalyonsnyc)

On her social media, Jenna gives an insight into her life in an authentic way. The only thing associated with her that isn't 100 percent genuine would be her eyelashes. She owns her very own false eyelash company called LoveSeen. She's also the first openly gay housewife in the series.

Brynn Whitfield (@brynn_whitfield)

Last but not least is Brynn Whitfield. This Housewife is known for her incredible outfits and her relatable quips. And, if you want some behind-the-scenes looks at filming the show, her social media is a great place to start.