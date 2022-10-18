Meet the Women of the 'RHONY' Reboot!
"Out with the old, and in with the new," as the saying goes. Coincidentally, this could also be a "housewife tagline" for Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New York. Andy Cohen revealed to Variety back in March that there would be two different versions of RHONY — Season 14 featuring a brand-new cast, and then RHONY: Legacy (working title) featuring fan favorites from season's past.
Seven months later, Andy finally announced the cast for Season 14 during BravoCon. And those ladies came strutting out ready to take center stage, carrying an apple and all. So, let's not waste any more time: Let's meet the seven women who are going to grace our TV screens.
Jenna Lyons
Jenna Lyons is a pretty big deal in the fashion world, most notably being known as the former president and executive creative director of the J.Crew group. She's also the founder and CEO of an eyelash company LoveSeen. She has one son, Beckett, who just turned 16.
Sai De Silva
Sai runs the lifestyle and fashion blog, Scout The City, as well as the YouTube page under the same name. She's married to David Craig and the pair have two children together: daughter, London,11, and son Rio, 5.
Ubah Hassan
Ubah is a model and has worked with top designers such as Gucci, Oscar de la Renta, and Betsey Johnson. She also has her own hot sauce, ubahhot, that was featured on Oprah's Favorite Things! Although she's technically not a "housewife" yet since she's never been married, we think she's going to make an excellent addition to the cast.
Erin Dana Lichy
Erin has her own interior design studio, Home Girl, where they do everything from "project consulting, to design and construction." She's also a top real estate agent in NYC and the Hamptons with Douglas Elliman. She's married to Abraham Lichy, and they pair have three children: Levi, 7, Layla, 5, and Elijah, 2.
Lizzy Savetsky
Lizzy is a matchmaker and runs her own IGTV series, Bashert by Lizzy Savetsky that features "Jewish singles who are ready to find love." She's married to plastic surgeon Ira Savetsky, and the pair have three children: Stella, 9, Juliet, 8, and Ollie, 2.
Jessel Taank
Jessel has worked in PR for many years and most recently was a founding member of The Right Now before starting her own firm, The Know. She's married to Pavit Randhawa and the pair have twin boys, Kai and Rio. (Yes, there are two kids named Rio on this show!)
Brynn Whitfield
Brynn is a marketing communications consultant "specializing in public relations for both internal and external audiences, and working directly with senior executives to achieve strategic objectives." She also has a bachelor's degree from Purdue University in communications, public relations, and advertising, and a master's from George Washington in political management (aka she is really smart). Her love life seems to remain a mystery to the public — that is, until the cameras start rolling!
And there you have it! Already loving this group of fierce, diverse, boss ladies. Cannot wait to watch their lives unfold for all to see. Fingers crossed we get a RHONY: Legacy announcement soon.