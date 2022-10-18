Meet the Women of the 'RHONY' Reboot!

"Out with the old, and in with the new," as the saying goes. Coincidentally, this could also be a "housewife tagline" for Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New York. Andy Cohen revealed to Variety back in March that there would be two different versions of RHONY — Season 14 featuring a brand-new cast, and then RHONY: Legacy (working title) featuring fan favorites from season's past.

Seven months later, Andy finally announced the cast for Season 14 during BravoCon. And those ladies came strutting out ready to take center stage, carrying an apple and all. So, let's not waste any more time: Let's meet the seven women who are going to grace our TV screens.