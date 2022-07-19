If 'RHONY: Legacy' Is Really Coming, Who's Part of the Cast?
Reality TV lovers are obsessed with The Real Housewives of New York City, which means it makes sense for a spinoff to follow suit. RHONY: Legacy is the latest show being talked about these days.
The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip has already proven itself to be a major hit. Legacy will likely be just as exciting and entertaining to watch. Who will be part of the cast though –– and has the show actually been confirmed?
'The Real Housewives of New York City: Legacy' is rumored to be coming. Who's part of the cast?
In early 2022, Andy Cohen told Variety about future plans to launch a RHONY spinoff that was tentatively being referred to as RHONY: Throwback or RHONY: Legacy. However, he didn't disclose who would be part of the cast.
In July 2022, an Instagram page called @DorindaDeadly shared a collage photo of what is supposedly the rumored cast of RHONY: Legacy.
The women included in the lineup are none other than Dorinda Medley, Tinsley Mortimer, Luann de Lesseps, Jill Zarin, Sonja Morgan, and Kelly Bensimon.
But it might be a tad bit premature to get excited about RHONY: Legacy, according to some sources.
Journalist Dave Quinn tweeted on July 14, 2022: “LOL not a single RHONY: Legacy contract has been signed and no official offers from the network even made — but sure, go and publish your dream casts. And yes, some women have been talking to producers, duh! But ask any Housewife who has been fired and they’ll tell you about all the conversations they had with producers telling them they were coming back before they got the ax. It’s all up in the air until it’s not.”
However, Andy Cohen seemed to confirm the show's existence again on July 20, 2022 in a reply to a tweet.
Here’s what Jill Zarin predicts about 'RHONY: Legacy.'
In July 2022, Jill Zarin spoke with Entertainment Tonight about having parted ways with the Real Housewives of New York City back in 2011. She also discussed the future of what Legacy would possibly look like.
In terms of her departure from the show, she said, "I left the show –– I mean, it's like rehashed so many times it's not worth rehashing!"
She continued, "I left the show and then the show fired me. It's a semantics thing. Just like, Dorinda likes to say that she was put on pause and we were all fired as if she's in a better place than we are. Well, sweetie, when you're on pause, you're not getting a paycheck. So, I don't know. Are you in a better position? Are you?"
In regards to Legacy, she said, “It could be very ugly. What did you just see for a week? Could you imagine that for four months?"
Die-hard fans of The Real Housewives of New York City have spoken out on social media about how interested they would be in a Legacy spinoff.
The Bravo creators tend to pay attention to what fans are saying, thinking, and feeling. This means that if the creators of the show are really listening to what the fans want, Legacy will certainly be on its way to TV screens soon.