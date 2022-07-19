If 'RHONY: Legacy' Is Really Coming, Who's Part of the Cast?

In early 2022, Andy Cohen told Variety about future plans to launch a RHONY spinoff that was tentatively being referred to as RHONY: Throwback or RHONY: Legacy. However, he didn't disclose who would be part of the cast.

In July 2022, an Instagram page called @DorindaDeadly shared a collage photo of what is supposedly the rumored cast of RHONY: Legacy.

The women included in the lineup are none other than Dorinda Medley, Tinsley Mortimer, Luann de Lesseps, Jill Zarin, Sonja Morgan, and Kelly Bensimon.