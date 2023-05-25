Home > Television > Reality TV > The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Source: Instagram/@lexicgoldberg Lexi From ‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love’ Has a Career That Allows Her the Freedom To Travel Lexi’s job outside of 'The Ultimatum: Queer Love' is nothing short of impressive. Let's get into the details of what she does for a living. By Haylee Thorson May 25 2023, Published 10:11 a.m. ET

If there’s one thing Netflix never fails to produce, it’s a drama-fueled reality dating series. And its spinoff of The Ultimatum may just be the streaming platform’s most dramatic to date, which is really saying something.

Article continues below advertisement

The Ultimatum: Queer Love is here, and naturally, fans are already itching for details about the newest slate of rising reality stars. Of those gracing our screens this season is Rae Cheung-Sutton’s girlfriend of three years, Lexi Goldberg. So, what does she do for a living? Let's dive into how the reality TV newbie makes money.

Source: Instagram/@lexicgoldberg

Article continues below advertisement

What is Lexi’s job outside of ‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love’?

Lexi’s career is nothing short of impressive. Not only that, but it offers her incredible flexibility. During the second episode of The Ultimatum: Queer Love, the reality star mentions that she can “work anywhere,” which aligns with her goals of traveling extensively throughout the next few years.

According to Lexi’s LinkedIn, the budding Netflix personality is a merger and acquisitions senior consultant at KPMG, “a global network of professional firms providing Audit, Tax & Advisory services.” Are you impressed yet?

Article continues below advertisement

And this isn’t the first position she’s held at the company. In June 2021, Lexi became a merger and acquisitions consultant at the international firm before receiving a promotion in October 2022. When the reality star took on her current role, she announced the exciting news on the professional networking platform.

Article continues below advertisement

“I’m happy to share that I’ve been promoted to mergers and acquisitions senior consultant at KPMG!” Lexi wrote in a LinkedIn post. “I want to thank the whole PTG and M&A team in both Denver and Chicago for all of the growth and learning over the last 12 months! I absolutely cannot wait for more exciting opportunities in the coming year!”

Before working at KPMG, Lexi was a senior tax consultant at Deloitte for nearly two years. Additionally, she has interned at companies such as Raymond James & Associates, Encore Capital Group, and Deloitte. The Ultimatum: Queer Love star also worked as a manager for the USC Baseball Organization from 2016 to 2017.

Article continues below advertisement

Where did ‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love’ star Lexi attend college?

Lexi’s educational background is just as impressive as her career. From 2015 to 2019, the reality star attended the University of Southern California and pursued her Bachelor of Science in Accounting. Lexi participated in the USC Accounting Society and the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority during her four years at the university.