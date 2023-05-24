Home > Television > Reality TV > The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Source: Netflix 'The Ultimatum: Queer Love' Basically Forces Couples To Play Musical Chairs With Partners The couples who get together on 'The Ultimatum: Queer Love' don't necessarily leave the season engaged or even dating, but they have the potential to. By Chrissy Bobic May 24 2023, Published 3:01 a.m. ET

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-4 of The Ultimatum: Queer Love. The five couples who agreed to be part of The Ultimatum: Queer Love didn't know quite what they were getting themselves into by agreeing to embark on a three-week fake marriage to someone else to see if their relationship was what they wanted. But some of the couples that pair off in Episode 2 and 3 prove that the experiment may be the right move for the original pairs who came on the show together.

So, who gets together on The Ultimatum: Queer Love? Like the original series that came before it, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, the new couples have three weeks to live together and figure out if they are better suited for each other than the people they came with. We can't promise it's easy for anyone, but apparently, it's what some of the partners believed they needed, going into the show.

Xander and Yoly

Xander and Yoly are the first couple to choose each other at the end of the first week of filming. They get to know each other well and, they both decide, they want to spend the experiment together. Xander says she thought she "had the deepest conversations" with Yoly and that they can teach each other a lot. Yoly says that Xander "has a big heart" and they do seem like a solid couple at this point.

Vanessa and Rae

Although Lexi doesn't love the idea of her now-ex, Rae, shacking up with Vanessa, Rae wants to give the experiment a try, per Lexi's original request, since Lexi was the person who issued the ultimatum. Rae says that Vanessa has a "free spirit" and that "she would be a good wife." Vanessa believes that Rae "calms" her down.

Lexi and Mal

For Mal and Lexi, the decision to give their trial relationship a shot seems to be nearly a no-brainer. Mal tells Lexi, "I know how to give you what you need in this time," and adds, "you are a phenomenal person." Lexi says that Mal's "heart is pure" and she feels like she knows her so well. If they don't leave the season together, they may just become best friends, to be honest.

Mildred and Aussie

When Aussie and Mildred choose each other, they do so with mutual respect. They're another pair that seems to connect on a deep and meaningful level. Aussie says that Mildred is "such a deep person," while Mildred tells Aussie, "I feel that I can connect with you on so many levels." They definitely seem like a pair that could work out when the show ends, should they choose to be together.

Tiff and Sam

