'The Ultimatum' Encourages New Relationships — But How Far Do the New Couples Go?

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for episodes 1-8 of The Ultimatum.

On the Netflix reality show The Ultimatum, six couples are at a crossroads. One partner wants something more, like marriage, and the other partner is fine with the way things are.

The six couples all get to know each other and after a week, everyone decides who they connect with enough to spend the next three weeks together. But these fake relationships get pretty serious, so can The Ultimatum couples hook up?