Home > Television > Reality TV > The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Source: Netflix How to Follow the 'Ultimatum: Queer Love' Cast on Instagram While You Follow Them on Netflix The cast of 'The Ultimatum: Queer Love' is on Instagram and we have details on where to follow them outside of the show to learn more about them. By Chrissy Bobic May 22 2023, Published 1:49 p.m. ET

The cast for Season 1 of The Ultimatum: Queer Love is here to make some tough decisions and see where they all stand when the dust settles. But if you want to know more about everyone outside of the Netflix reality series, we have details on the Instagrams for The Ultimatum: Queer Love cast. Read on to learn how to follow them and track their individual journeys on and off the show.

Article continues below advertisement

Xander and Vanessa

Source: Netflix

Vanessa and Xander were dating for four years before they filmed The Ultimatum: Queer Love. They met in high school, but later reconnected. Xander is ready for marriage now, but she isn't sure if Vanessa can take that leap just yet, so Xander issued the ultimatum. Xander also wants kids, so if Vanessa can't get there, Xander is ready to walk away. Follow Xander on Instagram at xander.ology and Vanessa at itsvanessapapa.

Sam and Aussie

Source: Netflix

Sam and Aussie were dating for just a year and a half before Sam issued Aussie the ultimatum that brought them to the show. Sam explains on The Ultimatum: Queer Love that she's ready for the "ultimate commitment," but Aussie would prefer to live together for around five years before they take any other serious steps. As of right now, both Sam and Aussie's Instagram handles are unknown.

Article continues below advertisement

Tiff and Mildred

Source: Netflix

Tiff, who uses they/them pronouns, and Mildred dated for almost two years before they went on The Ultimatum: Queer Love. Mildred gave Tiff the ultimatum. Their issue is that they break up and get back together often and Tiff doesn't want to keep doing that. But they don't want to lose their girlfriend either. Tiff is on Instagram at tiff.der and Mildred is mildredbustillo_ on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

Yoly and Mal

Source: Netflix

Mal and Yoly dated for three years before Yoly issued the ultimatum and they filmed the show. Yoly explains that she "needs to feel" that Mal chooses her. Mal wants to save money for a ring, a house, and kids before getting engaged. Despite the circumstances, though, Yoly is confident that they will "choose each other" when it's all said and done. You can follow Yoly at yolyredrum on Instagram and Mal is igobymal.

Article continues below advertisement

Rae and Lexi

Source: Netflix