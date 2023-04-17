Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix Source: Netflix Shanique "Nikki" Brown from Season 1 of 'The Ultimatum' 'The Ultimatum: Queer Love' Is Coming to Netflix — When Can We Watch It? 'The Ultimatum: Queer Love' is headed to Netflix and we can't wait! Get out your calendars because the release date is just around the corner. By Jennifer Tisdale Apr. 17 2023, Published 11:37 a.m. ET

Netflix continues to keep the social experiment train rolling with a spinoff of their popular dating reality show, The Ultimatum. The original series focuses on couples who have reached a crossroads in their relationship, leading to one person tossing out an ultimatum.

On the show, six couples have two months to decide if they want to walk down the aisle or walk away forever. Here's the catch: they then have the opportunity to move in with another person from the group to see if that match makes more sense. As per usual, it feels needlessly cruel but endlessly fascinating. In exciting news, The Ultimatum: Queer Love features queer couples going through the same potential heartbreak and we can't wait to watch. Mark your calendars, because the release date is just around the corner!

Here is the release date for 'The Ultimatum: Queer Love'

The trailer for The Ultimatum: Queer Love, dropped at the end of a very glitchy live reunion for Season 4 of Love is Blind. Hopefully, this version of The Ultimatum will be dramatic in all the expected ways. If you don't want to miss the premiere, then tune in on May 24, 2023.

We're especially excited about the fact that this cast is "made up of exclusively women and non-binary people, each of whom identify as queer," per Netflix. Another big change this season comes in the form of the host. Season 1 had Nick and Vanessa Lachey pulling double duty as hosts of Love is Blind and The Ultimatum. Thankfully, Netflix wisely gave the Lacheys a break and opted to bring in JoAnna Garcia Swisher (Sweet Magnolias), who is a fierce ally of the LGBTQIA community.

JoAnna Garcia Swisher is a good choice to host 'The Ultimatum: Queer Love'

Why is the host of The Ultimatum: Queer Love not a member of the LGBTQIA community? That's a fair question and there might not be a satisfying answer.

Creator Chris Coelen told Variety that JoAnna "really was passionate about doing it." Also, she is in the Netflix family with her hit show Sweet Magnolias, and Netflix obviously wanted to "keep it in the family." It's important to note that JoAnna has been public about her support of the LGBTQIA community. In Oct. 2010 she tweeted, "Watching my dear friend Lance Bass speak out on Gay youth suicides. So tragic. Couldn't be more proud of him. STOP the HATE!"

Five years later, JoAnna urged people to support the Houston Equal Rights Ordinance in a tweet that linked to the Human Rights Campaign. Also, JoAnna is such a good person that she was invited to be a guest on The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul podcast where she chatted about leading with her heart. She revealed that she always tells people she loves them even if they just met. "That kind of validation really changes the world in small ways," she said. We agree!