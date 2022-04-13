Spoiler Alert: This article contains significant spoilers for The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On reunion.

After a debut season filled with betrayals, break-ups, and surprise engagements, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On officially concluded with a reunion special on April 13.

The six couples returned to discuss the major storylines from the experimental reality series with Nick and Vanessa Lachey, and to share where they are currently at in their relationships with their original partners.