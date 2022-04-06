Are Madlyn and Colby Still Together After 'The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On'? (SPOILERS)

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On.

Netlix's newest binge-watch worthy experimental reality series is The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, which follows six couples who are trying to decide if they should get married or break up.

The partner who issued the ultimatum is ready for a big commitment, while the other isn't as confident in the relationship. Before they decide once and for all, the stars must pair up with a different person from one of the other couples for three weeks.