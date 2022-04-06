Are Madlyn and Colby Still Together After 'The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On'? (SPOILERS)By Shannon Raphael
Apr. 6 2022, Published 1:55 p.m. ET
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On.
Netlix's newest binge-watch worthy experimental reality series is The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, which follows six couples who are trying to decide if they should get married or break up.
The partner who issued the ultimatum is ready for a big commitment, while the other isn't as confident in the relationship. Before they decide once and for all, the stars must pair up with a different person from one of the other couples for three weeks.
One duo from the show who is getting a lot of attention online is Colby Kissinger and Madlyn Ballatori. When the college sweethearts joined the cast, they had been together for about a year and a half.
From the start, Colby expressed his desire to marry Madlyn. Though Madlyn readily shared that she was in love with her beau, she recognized that it was a "big choice" to get married.
As the season progressed, the two were drawn back to one another. However, in the eighth episode, an explosive fight threatened to derail their relationship for good — leading some viewers to wonder if they are still together.
Colby Kissinger issued an ultimatum to his girlfriend, Madlyn Ballatori. Did it backfire?
While Colby was ready to propose to Madlyn before the show began, the two had to separate for three weeks as part of The Ultimatum experiment. Madlyn and Colby each had to select someone from one of the other couples to live with during this "trial marriage."
Colby paired up with April Marie (whose original partner was Jake Cunningham), and Madlyn lived with Randall Griffin (who dated Shanique Imari).
While Colby remained true to his original intention throughout the first eight episodes, Madlyn couldn't deny her attraction to her experimental partner, Randall.
However, she ultimately realized that she had a better connection to her beau. Randall also wanted to pursue his original relationship with Shanique in the end as well.
In the eighth episode, Madlyn met with her mom to share her thoughts on the experience. Though her mom expressed some doubts about Colby, Madlyn realized that she was ready to get married.
During their final dinner date later on in the episode, Madlyn and Colby began to argue about whether the experience made things feel "real" regarding their future. Though they both wanted to be with each other, Madlyn left the date early after she felt like Colby couldn't take responsibility for his actions during the experiment.
The duo may not have been in a good place by the time the episode concluded, but there is still every chance that Madlyn and Colby will get engaged in the ninth episode (which will come out on April 13).
"I do love Colby, and I thought I would've really wanted to marry him," Madlyn said in the final moments of the eighth episode. "But, our issues might be too big."
The closing seconds of the episode showed Colby getting down on one knee, but it remains to be seen if Madlyn will accept his proposal.
Are Madelyn and Colby still together after 'The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On'?
Viewers will have to wait until April 13 to officially find out if Colby and Madlyn get engaged, and to learn where things stand between them now. However, that won't stop some fans from doing a little digging on their respective social media accounts.
Colby, who is not very active on Instagram, has not shared anything on his feed that would give away his current relationship status. Madlyn did tag Colby's handle in a photo she shared from Nashville in July of 2021, but the two do not follow one another on the app (as of presstime).
According to Women's Health, Colby paid Madlyn on Venmo several times in July of 2021 as well, but there's no definitive proof at this time as to whether or not the two are still a romantic item.
The first eight episodes of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On are available to stream on Netflix now. The last two episodes (including the reunion) will debut on the streamer on April 13.