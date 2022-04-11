These Memes of Colby From 'The Ultimatum' Are Way Too HilariousBy Stephanie Harper
Apr. 11 2022, Published 6:56 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the first eight episodes of The Ultimatum.
One cast member from The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On on Netflix has seemingly rubbed reality TV show lovers the wrong way. Colby Kissinger came across as the type of man who was totally dedicated to his girlfriend, Madlyn, at first. He was doing everything in his power to convince her to marry him.
The dynamics of their relationship quickly shifted when she went through his Apple Watch and found text messages between him and another girl for three weeks while he should have been focused on immersing himself in the social experiment with April. There was a ton of drama between him and Alexis in earlier episodes of the season as well.
Here are some hilarious memes that have been created with him in mind.
Did Madlyn ever even like Colby?
A lot of fans on social media are questioning why Madlyn chose to stay in a relationship with Colby as long as she did when she clearly didn’t reciprocate the same feelings for him. In most instances, Madlyn appeared to be totally turned off by Colby, his personality, and his antics.
Some drama between Colby and Alexis went down.
Some social media users are questioning Alexis‘s motives for being so angry with Colby. What we know for sure is that he rejected her because he simply wasn’t attracted to her. She responded to the rejection by calling him an a--hole, and dragging him through the mud to Madlyn on two separate occasions.
Could something romantic develop between April and Colby?
April and Colby never seemed to be more than good friends who got stuck with each other after they both didn’t romantically connect with any other cast members. Some social media users are convinced that April and Colby should really pursue something romantic instead of keeping each other in the friend zone. They did share a kiss toward the end of their time together, but they didn’t truly explore what a romantic relationship could be like.
Fans might not like Madlyn much, but they like Colby even less.
Madlyn came across as a very unlikeable individual in moments when she bragged about her level of intimacy with Randall in front of Shanique. She knew very well that she was making Shanique feel uncomfortable and angry, yet she pressed on anyway. Even though Madlyn’s behavior in front of Shanique was totally uncool, it was still heartbreaking to see her go through instances of emotional manipulation from Colby. He was completely gaslighting her.
Colby is pining over Madlyn, while she’s pining over Randall.
Some of the most hilarious memes to consider from The Ultimatum surrounding Colby are the ones that focus on her desire to be with Randall. She repetitively let everyone know that Randall checks off all her boxes as her perfect partner. Randall is everything Madlyn wants … and Colby simply isn’t.
Episodes 1 through 8 of The Ultimatum are available for streaming on Netflix now. The finale and reunion premiere on April 13, 2022.