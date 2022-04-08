How Old Are the Cast Members on Season 1 of 'The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On'?By Shannon Raphael
Apr. 8 2022, Published 5:12 p.m. ET
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On.
Netflix's newest compelling reality series is The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, which brings six couples together for an eight week experiment to determine if they are ready for marriage.
One partner in each pair, who has issued the ultimatum, is ready for a big commitment. His or her significant other, on the other hand, has cold feet. During three weeks of the experiment, the stars must pair up with someone from one of the other couples to live together for a trial marriage.
Unsurprisingly, some of the cast members stay loyal to their original partners, while others toe the line in their new relationships.
The Ultimatum is making waves online, and many viewers are desperate to find out which couples will get engaged, and which duos will break up for good.
As fans await the arrival of the final two episodes on April 13, they may want a refresher on the ages of the Season 1 stars.
How old is the cast of the debut season of the series? Though their ages are shown on screen throughout the first season, one star pointed out that her age was not accurately portrayed on the show.
1. Lauren Pounds (30)
Though Lauren's age is listed as 26 on the show, the cocktail creator is actually 30. She commemorated her milestone birthday on Instagram in February of 2022.
When a fan asked why Lauren's age was so off on The Ultimatum, the Season 1 star replied, "They lied about my age. We can't figure out if it was intentional or not."
2. Nate Ruggles (31)
Now that Lauren has cleared up the confusion surrounding her actual age, fans may be wondering how old her partner really is. Nate and Lauren are actually closer in age than it initially appeared on the show, and they are both in their thirties.
3. Alexis Maloney (27)
The reality star turned 27 in November of 2021, and she rang in her special day with an Instagram post from Nobu Malibu.
"Don't know how it gets better than this," she wrote, along with a hashtag of her age.
4. Hunter Parr (29)
Hunter's birthday is in July, and Alexis posted a tribute to him on social media.
5. Rae Williams (~24)
Rae's age was listed as 24 on the show, and she has yet to publicly share her exact birthday (though she did confirm that she is a Leo on her TikTok feed).
6. Zay Wilson (25)
Rae issued an ultimatum to her beau of two-and-a-half years, who was 25 on the show.
7. Madlyn Ballatori (25)
Madlyn's beau, Colby, brought her on the show because he was ready to walk down the aisle. Though Madlyn acknowledged her strong love for her college sweetheart, she couldn't deny her attraction to fellow co-star Randall.
8. Colby Kissinger (26)
Colby was one of two men to issue the ultimatum to his significant other on the show. Though he originally wanted to pair up with Lauren, he ended up completing his trial marriage with April.
9. Jake Cunningham (27)
The military vet lists his age as 27 in his Instagram bio. His girlfriend, April, asked him to go on the reality series, and he ended up forging an unexpected connection with Rae.
10. April Marie (24)
The Taurus was 23 when she began filming the first season of the Netflix original. She celebrated her 24th birthday in the spring of 2021.
11. Shanique Imari (25)
Shanique, another Taurus, celebrated her 25th birthday in May of 2021.
12. Randall Griffin (27)
Shanique issued the ultimatum to her beau, Randall, who turned 27 in November of 2021.
The first eight episodes of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Season 1 are available to stream on Netflix now. The final two episodes will drop on the streamer on April 13.