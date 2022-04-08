How Old Are the Cast Members on Season 1 of 'The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On'?

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On.

Netflix's newest compelling reality series is The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, which brings six couples together for an eight week experiment to determine if they are ready for marriage.

One partner in each pair, who has issued the ultimatum, is ready for a big commitment. His or her significant other, on the other hand, has cold feet. During three weeks of the experiment, the stars must pair up with someone from one of the other couples to live together for a trial marriage.