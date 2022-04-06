Are Lauren and Nate From 'The Ultimatum' Still Together? Here's an Update

Are Lauren and Nate From 'The Ultimatum' Still Together? Here's an UpdateBy Stephanie Harper
Apr. 6 2022, Published 2:35 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of The Ultimatum.
As soon as The Ultimatum landed on Netflix, it instantly became one of the most interesting reality TV shows to watch, compared to its competition including Love Is Blind and Too Hot to Handle. One of the couples from The Ultimatum who really stood out amongst audiences happens to be Lauren and Nate.
Is the couple still together? One of their biggest unresolved issues is the fact that they weren’t on the same page about having children. Here’s an update about where they possibly stand today, based on social media clues.
Are Lauren and Nate still together after starting on 'The Ultimatum' on Netflix?
The major issue between Lauren and Nate is the fact that he was 100 percent on board with having kids, and she had no interest in bearing children at all. Having kids is definitely a dealbreaker conversation for many couples, which is why fans of the show are curious to know if Lauren and Nate have been able to move forward from there.
In an episode of the show, Lauren revealed, “Nathan definitely knows where I stand when it comes to how I feel about children. If we can’t come to an agreement, then ultimately we will have to break up." Nate seemed hell-bent on his choice to end things with Lauren and pursue a relationship with a woman who’d be willing to start a family with him until feelings of jealousy began popping up in his head.
He felt threatened by Lauren and Colby’s developing feelings and didn’t want to see them get any closer. He told the cameras, “Colby is the type of guy, in my head, that is gonna continue to try to push the envelope, continue to try to approach Lauren, and that worries me. I don’t trust Colby, and I don’t know his intentions. If Lauren chooses Colby and they end up living together for the three weeks, then I’m s--tting my pants.”
He never had to deal with that, however, because he decided to get down on one knee and propose to Lauren before taking anymore risks.
Has there been an update about Lauren and Nate?
It’s been about a year since Lauren and Nate got engaged after his change of heart about having children. There are no signs they've made it down the aisle just yet, but it appears the couple is most likely still together and making things work. They haven’t posted any recent pics together or showed off any signs of PDA, but it’s possible they traveled to Costa Rica together after filming for The Ultimatum wrapped in May.
She shared pics on social media from Colorado showcasing her road trip and car rental. Interestingly enough, he’s also shared a few pics from Colorado! So, is the couple still together, and were they able to come to a true decision about having kids? These details remain unclear for now. It’s possible more will be revealed at the reunion special for Season 1 of The Ultimatum.
The Ultimatum finale and reunion episodes are set to premiere on Netflix on Wednesday, April 13 at 3:00 a.m. ET.