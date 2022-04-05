Check Out 'The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On' Season 1 Cast Members on Instagram

Check Out 'The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On' Season 1 Cast Members on InstagramBy Shannon Raphael
Apr. 5 2022, Published 6:07 p.m. ET
The six pairs featured on the debut season of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On have eight weeks to decide if they are ready to get engaged to their current significant others — or if it's time for them to break up for good.
The show, which comes from the creators of Love Is Blind, is Netflix's latest experimental dating series.
Instead of forging strong pod connections sight unseen like their Love Is Blind counterparts, The Ultimatum stars are flirting with two different futures. One of these futures includes a life with their current partner, and the other shows what it would be like to explore a connection with someone who has more similar goals.
As viewers get to know the new reality stars, they may want to check them out on Instagram (especially to see if any of them dropped any potential clues regarding their current relationship statuses).
1. Jake Cunningham (@ItsJakeCunningham)
After spending time in the military, Jake wants to travel, and to have fun before he gets married and has kids. His girlfriend, April, issued the ultimatum, and he's fairly certain that she is the one for him.
But, will that be enough to push him down the aisle?
2. April Marie (@ItsAprilMarie)
Jake and April's Instagram handles may be in sync, but their relationship isn't. While April is looking for a commitment from her longtime beau, he isn't ready to settle down until he gets various aspects of his life in order — like his finances.
You can follow April on Instagram here.
3. Zay Wilson (@TheOfficialZayWilson)
Zay's relationship with Rae marks his first serious romance, and he isn't sure yet whether there is someone out there who is a better fit for him.
4. Rae Williams (@Rae.Williams)
Rae has her life in order following her college graduation, but her boyfriend isn't as confident in their future together. She issued the ultimatum, and she wants to know if he'll ever be ready to marry her.
5. Madlyn Ballatori (@MadlynBallatori)
Like Rae and Zay, Madlyn and Colby have been together since they were quite young. As a result, Madlyn doesn't know if she wants to explore other options, or if she would rather follow Colby's lead and prepare for a wedding.
Her Instagram feed can be found here.
6. Colby Kiss (@Colby_Kiss)
Colby fell for Madlyn when the two were in college, and he's the one who is ready to walk down the aisle. However, Madlyn isn't sure if she wants to commit to marriage while she's still so young.
Madlyn may be struggling to make up her mind, but you can commit to following Colby on Instagram here.
7. Shanique Imari (@ShaniqueImari)
The SYN owner wants to have kids with Randall, but she wants to get married first. Her beau is afraid that her spending habit will get in the way of their relationship.
You can keep up with Shanique (and her amazing fashion looks) on social media.
8. Randall Griffin (@RL_Griffin)
Randall began dating Shanique about a year-and-a-half before they went on The Ultimatum. He isn't ready for marriage but, based on his Instagram page, he is ready to have a good time out in Austin.
9. Hunter Parr (@Papa_Parr)
Hunter swears that he will be ready to get married when he spends time with the right person — he just isn't sure if Alexis is the one.
His public Instagram feed can be found here.
10. Alexis Maloney (@AlexisElaineMaloney)
Alexis wants her boyfriend of two years to commit to marriage, but he's not sure if he's ready to take that step... with her.
11. Lauren Pounds (@LaurenKilos)
Lauren's Instagram handle is a play on words with her last name, and her beau, Nate, issued the ultimatum.
The craft cocktail creator doesn't want to have kids, especially since her boyfriend has been so busy with starting his new business. Unfortunately, her beau doesn't want to walk down the aisle before he knows for sure that Lauren will change her mind about kids.
12. Nate Ruggles (@Nathan_Ruggles)
Kids are a non-negotiable for Nate, and he's ready to move on from his relationship with Lauren if she follows her gut about not wanting a family.
Nate'sInstagram account features a lot of travel content, and a few old snapshots with Lauren.
The first eight episodes of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On will be available to stream on Netflix beginning on April 6.