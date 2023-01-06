Here's Where You Can Find the Cast of 'The Ultimatum: France' Season 1 on Instagram
Fans of Netflix are likely aware that the streamer has surged in popularity due to their contributions to the reality-TV dating space.
Over the years, subscribers have watched couples accept or deny pod-proposals, escape to paradise to date while abiding by strict rules, and much more.
As of late, subscribers have watched couples decide to take their relationships to the next level with marriage, via the Ultimatum franchise. And with everyone buzzing about The Ultimatum: France, fans are interested in following the cast on Instagram.
After all, viewers of the show have obviously become invested in the cast's love lives. Luckily, we’ve gathered all the cast's Instagram accounts for you to check out.
Here’s the 4-1-1.
Sophianne (IG: @sophianne_ultimatumfr)
Sophianne was one of the most controversial cast members of Season 1. While Sophianne is very attractive, fans have called him out for being toxic.
Follow Sophianne here.
Lina (IG: @lina_ultimatumfr)
Next, we have Sophianne's main squeeze, Lina. Many fans have been sympathetic toward Lina, with others not being as supportive since it's believed that Sophianne exhibited many red flags from the beginning of their relationship.
Follow Lina here.
Andre (IG: @andre_ultimatum)
Next, we have Andre. Andre always had his heart set out on marrying his girlfriend, Sarah. However, Sarah appeared to give some pushback, which left fans wondering if the pair would make it.
Follow Andre here.
Sarah (IG: @sarah_ultimatumf)
On the series, Sarah expressed that she needed more time before getting engaged due to dealing with issues from her past. And while that's understandable, many viewers believed that Sarah shouldn't have entered the relationship knowing that she still had things to deal with.
Follow Sarah here.
Romane (IG: @romane_ultimatumfr)
Romane's sentiments on the show were relatable for many women — not feeling like a priority in their partner's lives. Hence the reason why Romane gave her beau, Theo, an ultimatum.
Follow Romane here.
Theo (IG: @theo_borghino)
Of course, we have Romane's boo, Theo, up next. Theo clearly had his reservations about getting married to Romane, and many viewers were aligned with their belief that Theo was simply too young for marriage.
Follow Theo here.
Richy (IG: @richy_ultimatumfr)
Next up, we have Richy. Like most men, Richy believed that he shouldn't be pressured into marriage. However, his girlfriend, Catherine, was deeply invested in the pair taking their relationship to the next level.
Follow Richy here.
Catherine (IG: @catherine_ultimatumfr)
The gorgeous Catherine loved the idea of marriage. And her parents preferred for Catherine to be married so she could live with Richy. Naturally, it caused some tension in their relationship.
Follow Catherine here.
Lindsay (IG: @lindsay_ultimatumfr)
Hello Lindsay! The blond bombshell came on the show ready to take the ultimate step (pun intended) with her boyfriend of five years, Scott.
Follow Lindsay here.
Scott (IG: @scott_ultimatum)
On the show, Scott shared his belief that couples don't make an effort with one another once marriage become part of the equation.
Follow Scott here.
Aléna (IG: @blueberrrynights)
Aléna is tired! Like Lindsay, the beauty was waiting for her beau, Benjamin, to put a ring on her finger for five years. And of course, everyone has a breaking point.
Follow Aléna here.
Benjamin (IG: @benleroyw)
Last but certainly not least, we have Benjamin. Many viewers believed that Benjamin had become super complacent in his relationship with Aléna.
Follow Benjamin here.
Season 1 of The Ultimatum: France is currently available to stream on Netflix.