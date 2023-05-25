Home > Television > Reality TV > The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Source: Netflix Yoly Cares for Xander on 'The Ultimatum: Queer Love' — What Does It Mean for Yoly and Mal? Mal and Yoly are a strong couple at the start of 'The Ultimatum: Queer Love,' but are they together now? Their relationship is tested in some big ways. By Chrissy Bobic May 25 2023, Published 8:44 a.m. ET

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-4 of The Ultimatum: Queer Love. Almost no one is safe when it comes to moving on from partners on The Ultimatum: Queer Love. OK, maybe we're being a little dramatic here. But if Yoly and Mal, who seem like a top tier couple at the start, can move on from each other so quickly in their respective trial relationships, then what does it mean for their future?

Maybe Mal is holding back a bit with her faux wife Lexi, but Yoly seems all in with Xander, who she has already slept with by Episode 4. So, are Yoly and Mal still together after The Ultimatum: Queer Love? Hooking up is allowed for some of the couples who agree to their own terms going into the experiment. But it could still be a point of contention between Yoly and Mal when they reunite.

Are Mal and Yoly still together after 'The Ultimatum: Queer Love'?

Yoly and Mal were together for three years before Yoly dropped the marriage ultimatum on Mal and brought them on the show. At the time of the premiere, neither of their respective Instagram accounts showed proof that they're still together. In fact, the proof on social media points to the pair having split up after filming ended.

Although neither Mal or Yoly have revealed as much to their followers, their photos are clearly in two different homes and that's hard to deny. The last time Yoly shared a photo with Mal was in July 2021, a few months before they filmed The Ultimatum: Queer Love. But even if they aren't together romantically right now, they're still in each other's lives.

In May 2023, Yoly shared a video from a Netflix pre-Pride Month party and Mal was front and center in the video. It doesn't mean they're still together, though. Mal and Yoly could just still be close friends. For now, however, everything is speculation when it comes to these two.

Yoly and Xander may be in love by Episode 4 of 'The Ultimatum: Queer Love.'

One reason that Yoly and Mal may not make it beyond the finale of The Ultimatum: Queer Love could be Xander. Yoly and Xander's relationship and their trial three-week "marriage" gets intense in Episode 4, when they sleep together. They even talk about having real feelings for each other and Xander uses the word "love" at one point. That's a huge deal and it's something that's sure to complicate Yoly's feelings for Mal when they reunite for their own three-week trial run as a faux married couple.

