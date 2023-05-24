Mark Your Calendars: 'The Ultimatum: Queer Love' Episode Schedule Is Here!
How many episodes are in 'The Ultimatum: Queer Love'? Here's everything we know about the Netflix reality show's episode release schedule.
Netflix continues to grow its non-scripted TV catalog, this time with The Ultimatum: Queer Love. The series, a spinoff of The Ultimatum, sees five unsure couples — made up exclusively of women and nonbinary people — making some tough decisions about their relationships.
With the first four episodes now available to stream, fans are dying to know when the rest will drop. Luckily, we have all the answers you're looking for! Stick around for the Ultimatum: Queer Love episode release schedule.
What is the 'Ultimatum: Queer Love' schedule?
Like most Netflix reality shows, The Ultimatum: Queer Love will release in three batches. The first four episodes will be available to stream on Wednesday, May 24, followed by Episodes 5-8 on May 31. The final two episodes — which will obviously be dramatic AF — will premiere on Wednesday, June 7.
How does 'The Ultimatum: Queer Love' work?
If you're unfamiliar with The Ultimatum universe, don't fret; we're here to catch you up to speed!
As previously stated, five couples — made up exclusively of women and nonbinary people — will participate in the show this time around. Each individual identifies as queer and finds themselves at a crossroads in their relationship. While one partner is ready to settle down and get married, the other has some doubts.
By going on The Ultimatum: Queer Love, each couple will get brutally honest with each other. They'll also temporarily break up to go on dates with other people and eventually choose a new partner from another participating couple to begin a trial marriage (this allows them to figure out what they want out of life as well as a significant other).
In the end, the original couples will either stay together or go their separate ways, potentially choosing to leave with another partner altogether. Only time will tell how it all goes down, but it's going to be one messy ride.
The Ultimatum: Queer Love is now streaming on Netflix.