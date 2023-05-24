Home > Television > Reality TV > The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Source: Netflix Vanessa and Xander's Relationship Is Continuously Tested on 'The Ultimatum: Queer Love' Vanessa and Xander are hit with some early curve balls on 'The Ultimatum: Queer Love.' Where does the couple stand now, after filming? By Chrissy Bobic May 24 2023, Published 10:24 a.m. ET

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-4 of The Ultimatum: Queer Love. Going on reality TV to test your partner is hard. And The Ultimatum: Queer Love cast members Vanessa and Xander might know that better than almost anyone.

They start off the season on the Netflix series with others accusing Vanessa of being fake and Xander wanting to defend her girlfriend despite needing to come on the show to make Vanessa commit. And it's hard not to wonder if Vanessa and Xander are even still together after The Ultimatum: Queer Love.

Are Vanessa and Xander still together after 'The Ultimatum: Queer Love'?

Netflix producers must have given Vanessa and Xander a crash course in keeping their relationship under wraps until the season is over, because neither of their respective Instagram accounts give anything away. That being said, we aren't totally devoid of clues about whether or not Xander and Vanessa are still together after The Ultimatum: Queer Love.

They knew each other for years, dating back to high school, before they got together. Well, to be fair, Vanessa and Xander's respective boyfriends were their common link in high school and years later, the pair reconnected. But at the time of filming for the show, they were together for four years and knew each other longer than that.

Not even 25 mins into the episode one but Vanessa sounds like she's looking for a reason to break up with Xander. The way she's talking sounds like she is desperately trying to find a good enough reason to get out. #TheUltimatumQueerLove — アレックス 🐝↺🍯 (@sambart93) May 24, 2023

And when the majority of the cast points out flaws they see in Vanessa, Xander is quick to come to her defense despite the ultimatum and the reason they went on the show. Because of all of that, we are inclined to believe that there's still a good chance Vanessa and Xander make it.

Unfortunately, there's still time this season for things to go awry. And Vanessa is quick to make the rounds with other potential partners as soon as she is given the chance. Yes, that's the whole point of the show. But in some ways, she seems almost too eager to get the ball rolling. And after Xander and Yoly embark on their three-week fake marriage trial run, they sleep together. There are lots of complicated feelings all around.

Source: Netflix

Vanessa is accused of being on 'The Ultimatum' for "the wrong reasons."

Shortly before the cast gets together to pick who they each want to spend the next three weeks with on The Ultimatum: Queer Love, Lexi accuses Vanessa of being fake. She says that Vanessa is here for clout. There's even a shot of Vanessa telling someone at a cocktail party that she's an "influencer."