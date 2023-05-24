Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix Source: Netflix 'The Ultimatum: Queer Love' Was Filmed at this Picturesque California Vacation Destination Five queer couples are eager to get married or move on in 'The Ultimatum: Queer Love' on Netflix. Where was the series filmed? Here's what we know. By Katherine Stinson May 24 2023, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

The concept is simple on The Ultimatum: Queer Love on Netflix. Do five long-term couples want to finally take the next step in their relationship or do they just want to move on to someone else? Adding an extra layer of drama? Each couple has the chance to basically live with one of the other couple's partners for a month.

It's a recipe for chaos for any couples not exactly sure if they're ready to settle down or spread their wings. So, where did all the drama go down? Where was The Ultimatum: Queer Love filmed? Here's everything we know.

Where was 'The Ultimatum: Queer Love' filmed?

What better city to potentially get your heart broken in than sunny San Diego, Calif.? The southern California city is where The Ultimatum: Queer Love was filmed. According to a Bustle report, the inaugural season of The Ultimatum: Queer Love was filmed in San Diego between September and November 2021.

Known for plenty of beautiful beaches, Balboa Park, and a zoo, San Diego is also home to a numerous array of world-class restaurants, coffee shops, and bars. Do any notable San Diego spots serve as a filming location for scenes in The Ultimatum: Queer Love?

One filming location for The Ultimatum: Queer Love that foodies are guaranteed to love appears to be The Yasai, a plant-based Japanese restaurant with Instagram-worthy interior decor (one of the Yasai's dining rooms appears to be the location where The Ultimatum: Queer Love filmed the pivotal scene where partners decided who they were going to experience a trial marriage with during the show's second episode.)

There are also numerous shots of the San Diego city skyline throughout each episode, and shots of the various beaches you can find throughout the city (some particularly popular San Diego beaches that are a must-visit for anyone on a Netflix reality series or otherwise are the La Jolla Cove Beach, Coronado Beach, and Pacific Beach, among others.) The Ocean Beach pier is also a prominent exterior shot that opens up the fourth episode of The Ultimatum: Queer Love.

During the group nights out episode, there's a shot of the Gaslamp Quarter, which is essentially San Diego's central area for restaurants and nightlife (it's also situated right next to the San Diego Convention Center, which hosts the popular San Diego Comic-Con every year.)

Zander and Yoly are also spotted having a date at Shake and Muddle, a self-described "fusion cocktail mixology bar and kitchen," that's located in Chula Vista, Calif. Were they enjoying one of the restaurant's "Warm Reunion" signature cocktails inside those iconic silver wine glasses? We may never know.