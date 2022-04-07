'The Ultimatum' Followed in 'Love Is Blind's Footsteps with Very Specific Wine Glasses

When Love Is Blind premiered its second season on Netflix, viewers took notice of the now-iconic gold wine glasses the cast used for drinks in every scene. And now, The Ultimatum, which is hosted by the same husband and wife celebrity duo Nick and Vanessa Lachey, has cups of its own for fans to discuss.

It might not sound like the most noteworthy part of the series, and it isn't, but there are already a lot of fan reactions to the silver wine glasses on The Ultimatum.