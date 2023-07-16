Who Is Ubah Hassan Dating? Here's What We Know About the 'RHONY' Star's Love Life

Model and businesswoman Ubah Hassan is making her mark on The Real Housewives of New York City and is bringing with her years of work experience in modeling and business. However, when it comes to love, that's another story.

From Manhattan's Central Park South, Ubah states in her introduction that she wants to share her world with other people, and tells viewers she's a "Somalian girl living in New York City" and a "Muslim girl who is a model." She also discusses her company Ubah Hot, telling viewers, "This machine needs to eat."

Ubah is clearly settled into modeling and business, but how is she with love? We're diving into the details of Ubah's love life below, and who will be her lucky suitor (or suitors) featured in RHONY.

So, who is Ubah Hassan dating on 'RHONY'?

Although Ubah does not discuss her love life in her RHONY introduction, it doesn't mean she's single, right? The Daily Dish describes Ubah as "a model-turned-hot-sauce-business-owner" looking for "both friendships and love," so it seems Ubah is indeed single.

Ubah has been on the dating scene for a while. “Being 5'11.5" is wonderful, because when I walk into a club, I’m so tall that no men want to talk to me. I love that," Ubah told Page Six back in November 2014. "I think, ‘Just don’t come near me.’”

The RHONY star has not confirmed or denied anything regarding her relationship status leading up to her reality TV debut, and her representative at Women Model Management even told Page Six, "We don’t know what she does, and we don’t want to know,” regarding who Ubah spends her time with. While we can't truly confirm if Ubah is single or not, it seems that if she were to be dating anyone, it may either be private or nothing serious.

Ubah Hassan's dating history prior to joining 'RHONY' may surprise you.

Ubah has done a good job at maintaining her privacy, but there was at least one quickie relationship of hers that went public for a short time. A story broken by Page Six on November 3, 2014 claimed that she was spending time with Lava Records founder Jason Flom, whose labels roster includes artists such as Jesse J and Lorde.

Ubah has never confirmed or denied that relationship, but Jason said nothing but wonderful things about her. “I don’t publicly discuss details of my dating life. Ubah is an amazing girl. She is smart, beautiful, and talented, and I’m happy to support her in her charitable endeavors,” Jason told Page Six.

She also posted a quick video on her Instagram on December 10, 2022 of her out to dinner with a man named Darnell Dodson, but it appears to be nothing but an innocent dinner, as he is not spotted again on her social media since that night.