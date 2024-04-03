Gary Brody Isn't Just Bravo Star Jill Zarin's Property — He Has an Impressive Career and Wealth of His Own

When Jill Zarin became the talk of the town after her appearance on Below Deck, her boyfriend, Gary Brody, was quick to follow. Jill and Gary have been dating publicly since 2018, not long after the death of Jill’s second husband, Bobby Zarin, who helped kickstart her reality television career. Jill is known for her time as a cast member of the Real Housewives of New York City, but she’s managed to stay relevant since.

Article continues below advertisement

When Gary and Jill started dating, the world was up in arms over how fast she moved on. But Gary and Jill have seemed to be happily together despite Jill’s controversial behavior during their latest Bravo appearance on Below Deck. But to keep up with Jill and her $20 million net worth, we expect that Gary needs his own net worth to rival her.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

‘RHONY’ husband Gary Brody has an estimated net worth of $25 million.

Gary may not be a household name when it comes to fashion, but he’s worked in the industry for over three decades. According to his LinkedIn, Gary was the President of Marcraft Apparel Group from 1991 to 2019, a fashion conglomerate that collaborated with corporations like Nautica and Lanier Clothes.

In addition to that, Gary is now a sales specialist at Simple Suit Company, which might seem like a demotion, but it’s likely he wanted to just take a step back and enjoy his life in his later years with the potential of some extra income. In addition to his business acumen, Gary has started to step in front of the camera as his relationship with Jill grows stronger.

Article continues below advertisement

Gary Brody Business expert, consultant Net worth: $25 Million Gary Brody is known as the boyfriend of 'RHONY' star Jill Zarin as well as a business mogul in the fashion industry. Birth Name: Gary Brody Birth Date: Oct. 15, 1963 Mother: Susan Essner Education: Syracuse University (Bachelor's Degree in Marketing/Transportation Distribution Management), New York University Stern School of Business (MBA), Cardozo School of Law

In 2018, he was set to be part of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip! as a guest, but he didn’t make the final cut. “We filmed with all good intent and then afterward his family just didn’t want him to be on the show for privacy or whatever,” Jill told The Sun. “So he told the show he couldn’t be on and they were disappointed. But this year they said he would sign so that’s why you got a little bit. He’s very funny, they didn’t show enough of him.”

Article continues below advertisement

Clearly, he’s not shying away from the camera now that he and Jill are still going strong after five years together. But that might not be the best for his and Jill’s reputation after how fans reacted to their Below Deck appearance.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Fans criticized Jill Zarin for moving on too quickly with Gary Brody.

Jill’s second husband, Bobby Zarin, passed away in early 2018, and by late 2018, she and Gary were already official. While some think she moved too quickly and even suggested there might have been overlap, she addressed the rumors. “I don’t typically comment on tabloid stories but I felt it was important to set the record straight and let you all know I haven’t been dating anyone for six months,” she said to People in a statement.

“I just started accepting a few dinner dates after much thought and support from my close friends and family. I felt Bobby would want me to start to live again,” she added. She explained that she and Gary were “friends first and still are. It’s still evolving.” They initially bonded over tennis, and their first public outing together was actually at the U.S. Open.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

They’re still going strong years later, which has prompted engagement rumors and potential wedding bells. However, Jill shut this down. When The Sun called Gary her fiancé, she reached out to them to correct their “mistake.” She added, “We’ve talked about it but won’t do it anytime soon with COVID.”

Article continues below advertisement

But that’s not the only thing holding them back. “I want Ally to get married before me. A lot of mothers do and should put their children first,” Jill shared. “So I want to put her first. I want her to have happiness the first time before I have it the third time. It would be selfish of me. I have no time frame. I don’t really care, I’m just happy. Like some people say, it’s sometimes better to be the girlfriend than the wife.”

I cannot believe any man would want to be with Jill Zarin and put up with what a snobby pretentious brat she is. She’s not even the primary! Does she forget America is watching?! You just turned everyone against you. #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/cq7FN8XtjL — Mandy💕 (@Mandy_Loves_RHs) April 2, 2024