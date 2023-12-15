When Was 'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy' Filmed? All the Tea

The Gist: The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy, aired on Peacock. RHUGT is in its fifth season.

RHUGT: RHONY Legacy was filmed in June 2023, and its stars Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, Ramona Singer, Kelly Killoren Bensimon, and Kristin Taekman traveled to St. Barts for the excursion.

Several controversies happened during and after filming The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy.

Article continues below advertisement

After a year of drastic change, The Real Housewives of New York City universe ended in 2023 with several familiar faces. Season 5 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip aired on Peacock on Dec. 14, 2023, and stars six former RHONY cast members — Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, Dorinda Medley, Kelly Killoren Bensimon, and Kristen Taekman.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy came about after Bravo’s executives did a complete cast change after Season 13 ended in 2021, replacing the entire cast for Season 14. Since the show was filmed, there has been plenty of controversy surrounding the cast and those who opted to step out. Here’s where the actual filming of RHUGT: RHONY Legacy falls in between the madness.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Peacock

When was ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ Season 5 filmed?

Article continues below advertisement

Following the news of RHONY’s cast swap, Bravo also shared that the RHONY cast members who were a part of the first show would return with a separate show, RHONY Legacy. The series was initially supposed to star Dorinda, Tinsley Mortimer, Luann, Jill Zarin, Sonja, and Kelly. However, despite many announced plans to start the show, RHONY Legacy never happened.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

In January 2023, Page Six stated that any talks to start the series “officially collapsed” and that Bravo had “rescinded its offers” to the cast, per Newsweek. But when fans thought all hope was lost, another iteration of RHONY Legacy flourished.

In May 2023, Deadline reported that Season 5 of Peacock’s Housewives all-star show, RHUGT, would star what would’ve been the RHONY Legacy cast. The following June, the cast, Luann, Dorinda, Kelly, Kristin, Ramona, and Sonja, traveled to St. Barts for a few days of fun in the sun. The trip took place in Saline Beach, a nod to one of the cast’s trips from RHONY, “Scary Island,” which took place in the exact location.

Article continues below advertisement

In June 2023, Sonja, Ramona, and other cast members took to Instagram to share moments from filming the trip. On June 18, Bravo and Peacock’s social media teams teased the excitement for RHUGT: RHONY Legacy by sharing the cast’s first group photo on their respective Instagram handles. “Blessing you this Father’s Day with the first official group pic of these MOTHERS!” the post read. “Who’s ready for #RHUGT 5: RHONY Legacy on Peacock?”

Article continues below advertisement

Several former ‘RHONY’ cast members opted not to join ‘RHUGT’ Season 5.

The first few episodes of the RHUGT: RHONY Legacy trip, dubbed “Scary Island 2.0,” aired on Peacock on Dec. 14 and gave fans the nostalgia of the moments that made the first RHONY last as long as it did. Unfortunately, the show received the “2.0” nickname for a reason.

While most of the cast was able to come together for another trip in the Caribbean, others opted to “Go to Bed.” RHONY OG Jill Zarin was initially slated to be on the series but dropped out during negotiations for RHONY Legacy. In March 2023, Jill stated she opted not to join the cast due to financial disagreements with the cast and networks.

Article continues below advertisement

“For some reason, some of the girls think they should be getting (paid) more … I don’t feel that way,” Jill told Access Hollywood in March 2023.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

It’s unclear if Jill was asked to join RHUGT: RHONY Legacy after plans for the show halted. However, she told Page Six that her financial complaints had nothing to do with the change from a series to a Girls Trip, stating RHONY Legacy “just wasn’t meant to happen.”

RHUGT: RHONY Legacy will continue without Jill’s former nemesis, Bethenny Frankel. Of course, Bethenny likely wasn’t asked, as she spearheaded a “Reality Reckoning” in 2023. The movement to form a union for reality TV stars and calls out Bravo for creating “toxic environments for ratings,” among many other accusations, per Page Six.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite Bethenny’s beef with Bravo, RHUGT: RHONY Legacy still gives the former talk show host her flowers, per What To Watch. During the third episode of the season, Dorinda paid homage to Bethenny by watching her and Kelly’s explosive fight at Scary Island as an attempt to dissect the madness. Once a Bravolebrity, always a Bravolebrity.