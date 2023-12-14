Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip The 'Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 5 Cast Is Taking Us Back to RHONY's Heyday Some of our favorite 'RHONY' cast members are ready to reclaim their throne on 'Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy' By Elizabeth Randolph Dec. 14 2023, Published 5:35 p.m. ET Source: Peacock

Bravoholics worldwide are getting a treat in the 2023 holiday season. After being off of Bravo screens since 2021, the former cast of The Real Housewives of New York City are back and ready to show us why they never should've left in the first place.

In May 2023, Bravo announced the RHONY: Legacy cast would be shifting from a standalone show to being a part of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip empire. The spinoff follows several fan-favorite 'wives as they give us a full season of one of the memorably unhinged cast trips the series was known for.

For many fans, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy will be the first time we've seen the cast interacting together since the RHONY cast switch-up in Season 14. Here's what to know about the cast and what to expect from the explosive season.

Source: Peacock

Who is in the cast for ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy?’

Luann, Sonja, and Ramona were a part of RHONY’s Season 13 cast, the final cast before Bravo rebooted the show with a brand new cast in July 2023. Additionally, Luann and Ramona started RHONY in Season 1, with Sonja coming in during Season 3. Two of the ‘wives coming in with less time under their belts are Kelly and Kristin, who only spent a few seasons on RHONY. Kelly, a former Elle editor, joined the cast from Seasons 2 to 4. As for Kristin, the model and youngest of the group, was on RHONY from Seasons 6 and 7.

Source: Peacock

Ahead of the RHUGT: RHONY Legacy premiere, the cast received plenty of buzz, as their fans were excited to see them on-screen again. However, the excitement turned into rage for some viewers due to Ramona’s alleged actions. In October 2023, Vanity Fair released an article that accused Ramona of making a racial slur against a Black former producer of RHONY, Darian Edmondson, during the taping of Ramona’s final RHONY season.

The alleged slur received an internal investigation, costing Ramona her real estate broker job at Douglas Elliman and a Bravocon 2023 appearance. However, according to People, the results were “inconclusive.” Since the ex​​posé, Ramona confirmed she would still be a part of RHUGT: RHONY Legacy when she attended its premiere party in December 2023. Ramona also shared her excitement about the season on Instagram.

“I’m just so excited, and you’re going to love it,” Ramona said in her Story. “It’s going to air on Peacock starting at 6 a.m. Who’s going to get up at 6 a.m. to start watching? I watched all three episodes, and one is more entertaining than the next. This is going to be the best season we ever did. You’re going to laugh and have so much fun. And we’re all hysterical, if I do say so myself. I mean, remember, eagles don’t fly with pigeons!”

Source: Peacock

Where was ‘RHUGT: RHONY Legacy’ filmed?

To commemorate a few members of the RHONY gang getting back together, Ultimate Girls Trip takes place at Saline Beach in St. Barts, the same place as the iconic Pirate Island episodes of RHONY Season 5. Fans will recall that the trip included several random moments, including Luann falling for a pirate who was a vacation fling.

The cast filmed RHUGT Season 5 in January 2023. Returning to Scary Island seemed the perfect way to open a new chapter with RHONY Legacy. However, the beachy backdrop won’t stop the drama the women will face once they’re back in each other’s spaces.

As LuAnn and Sonja exclusively told Distractify in August 2023, the cast will have some grievances to resolve on their St. Barts trip. However, amid the chaotic moments, both Bravolebrities said the trip was a great opportunity to unwind and show another side of themselves to the fans.

“To be back with all the OGs again and to go back to this house was pretty incredible,” said LuAnn. “We had a great time. There's always drama, of course, with the housewives, but I feel like it's good drama and fun. And a lot of fourth walls come down.”