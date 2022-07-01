Dorinda Medley Created the Phrase “Dorobics,” and We’re Not Mad at the Pun
Fans of The Real Housewives have watched many of its cast members use their reality TV fame to form other businesses outside of the show. While several of them opt for fashion, beauty, or beverage lines, others prefer to focus on health and wellness.
Real Housewives of New York City alum Dorinda Medley has often discussed her passion for fitness and feeling good both inside and out. After leaving her career as an aerobics instructor behind in the 1980s, Dorinda decided to get back in the game with a series of classes, which she coined “Dorobics.” (In Season 11, fans even watched her host an '80s-themed aerobics class for charity!)
Here's what to know about Dorinda Medley’s “Dorobics” classes.
Per her website, Dorinda launched Dorobics in 2019. In addition to choreographing her workouts, she started booking tours for the interactive classes. During the COVID-19 lockdown, Dorinda began posting her Dorobics activities on her YouTube channel, along with some special guests.
In one video, the Housewives fan-favorite danced to a medley of ‘80s pop hits as personal trainer Samantha Campbell mimicked the moves while holding a giant bear.
In April 2021, Dorinda took her virtual classes to the streets for a Dorobics charity event.
While discussing the event with The DailyMail, she said her new classes make her reminisce about her time as an aerobics instructor in 1980s NYC.
"The '80s were so much fun!" Dorinda recalled. "When I was an aerobics teacher, my classes were famous, my mixtapes were famous," she proudly recollected. "You walked in that class; you had the outfit out on, you had the sweatbands, you had the leg warmers."
"It wasn’t just about the workout," she added. "You came out of an aerobics class in the '80s, and you felt pumped; you felt happy.”
Dorinda also created merch around her classes, which she put on her website. For $29, fans can purchase a Dorobics mug with a cartoon photo of the Bravo star in her workout gear underneath a “Dooorobics” banner.
Dorinda Medley brought Dorobics to Season 2 of ‘RHUGT.’
In 2020, Dorinda made another change to her life in addition to Dorobics. That October, Bravo fired her from RHONY after five seasons. According to TVLine, she said the decision wasn’t “mutual” and believed she was let go due to her personal stress in Season 12.
Although her time on RHONY came to an end, Andy Cohen tapped Dorinda to star in The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club. And not only did she join the cast, she hosted former Housewives from various cities at her famous home in the Berkshires — Bluestone Manor.
At the manor, Dorinda led a Dorobics class for her castmates — Jill Zarin, Phaedra Parks, Taylor Armstrong, Eva Marcille, Brandi Glanville, and best friends Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge. However, she had a run-in with Tamra before the event.
During their conversation, Dorinda asked Tamra not to eat in her room and became offended when Tamra told her, “I got it.” Soon, they started arguing to the point of tears, which resulted in Tamra and Vicki deciding to skip Dorobics with the rest of the group. It looks like “Dor-nado” is back in action.
Catch new episodes of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club, airing Thursdays on Peacock.