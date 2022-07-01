Dorinda Medley Created the Phrase “Dorobics,” and We’re Not Mad at the Pun

While discussing the event with The DailyMail, she said her new classes make her reminisce about her time as an aerobics instructor in 1980s NYC.

"The '80s were so much fun!" Dorinda recalled. "When I was an aerobics teacher, my classes were famous, my mixtapes were famous," she proudly recollected. "You walked in that class; you had the outfit out on, you had the sweatbands, you had the leg warmers."