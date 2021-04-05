Dorinda Medley on What's Been "Terrible" About Dating Again (EXCLUSIVE)

One of the juiciest parts about any franchise in The Real Housewives cannon is who the women are dating. We've seen breakups, make-ups, and so many vow renewals over the course of the 15+ years that Bravo has showcased different women from around the country to be "real housewives."

On The Real Housewives of New York City, Dorinda Medley has shown viewers glimpses into her life with her boyfriend, John Mahdessian.

Following the death of her husband, Richard Medley, Dorinda began dating the dry clean businessman. While not always super enthused with his antics, Dorinda stuck by his side for years. She defended him to her friends, and expressed how she really did care for him, no matter what the others had to say.