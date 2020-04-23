Dorinda Medley Had Multiple Husbands Before 'The Real Housewives of New York'

Although Dorinda still hasn't remarried after losing her second husband, she publicly dated John Mahdessian for seven years, before cracks started to form in the foundation of their relationship. In September 2019, The Daily Dish reported that the pair were on a break . And before that, in Season 11 of RHONY, Dorinda made her feelings on a third marriage clear.

"Past a certain age, people should not be allowed to be married. It's for the young," she said. "They have tolerance, they have dreams, they want babies. You get to my age, and it's the opposite. I don't even want a plant in my house."

So even if things are on the mend for Dorinda and John, it doesn't seem like wedding bells are in their future.