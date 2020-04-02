Barbara Kavovit Will Not Be Bringing Her Self Tanner to Season 12 of 'RHONY'

But, as the season went on, Barbara faded away into the background. She hid in her room when the women were on a trip to Miami, and her presence was only known when they found streaks from her self tanner throughout the home. When asked by her castmates why she wasn't opening up, she said that she was having a hard time fitting in.

What happened to Barbara from RHONY? Find out if the DIY expert will return to the series ahead of the premiere, and to learn what she's been up to since Season 11 filming wrapped.