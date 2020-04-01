Carole Radziwill Has Been Busy Since Leaving 'RHONY'

Season 12 of Real Housewives of New York City airs without one of the show's previously iconic cast members: Carole Radziwill.

Even though the former Housewife left the show in 2018 after its 10th season, Carole's absence is still felt. Let's not forget she left on rocky terms with more than one castmate and was threw some subtle shade in interviews post-departure.

But why did Carole leave RHONY, and where is she now?