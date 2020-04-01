Nine Years After 'RHONY', Alex McCord and Simon van Kempen Are Still #RelationshipGoals

Fans of RHONY will remember that Alex left the reality series back in 2011 after four seasons. Quite frankly, her life and career path have changed a lot since then. In 2014, Alex and her husband of 20 years, Simon van Kempen, chose to relocate from Brooklyn to Australia with their two sons, Francois and Johan.

According to a plethora of their Instagram posts, the family-of-four still resides in the land down under, and Alex seems to be living under-the-radar following her hectic NYC life.