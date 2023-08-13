Who Are Erin Lichy’s Parents? Learn All About the ‘RHONY’ Star’s Family Life

One of the main stars of The Real Housewives of New York City Season 14 is Erin Dana Lichy. A very successful real estate agent by day, and a fashionista at night, she is one of the main housewives of the season.

So much so, that viewers want to know more about her family life. Specifically, her parents. Are her parents known in the entertainment industry? Do they work in real estate, too? Here are all of the details.

Who are Erin Lichy from 'RHONY's parents?

Erin definitely got her career-driven mindset and passion for being a woman in real estate from her mother. Her mom, Dorothy Somekh, is a Real Estate Specialist who also lives in New York City.

Her mother does have a public Instagram account of her own, @dorothysomekh, but she hasn’t posted since 2018. Still, she’s more active online than Erin’s father.

Her dad is Eliahu Yitzhari. And, according to Gossip Next Door, he is also in the real estate investment field. The outlet also claims that he and Erin’s mother are divorced and have been for a long time. He has an Instagram account, @elico1010, but he has it set to private.

Erin learned about makeup from her mother.

The fashionista has such an iconic makeup look. Her secret? She makes it look natural. Whether she's taking a selfie for Instagram or she's on RHONY, she always makes her makeup appear simple, but its small touches look amazing on her. And, she learned it from her mother.

Erin told The Sleep Code that, "She taught me that less is more. She never put on foundation and always left the house with some concealer blush and mascara. It always stuck with me that over using makeup can sometimes have the opposite effect."

She added that her mom is the reason why she is more aware of what she eats: "She’s also super health conscious and always said you are what you eat. Often people don’t realize how much what you consume shows up on the outside."

Is Erin Lichy married?

Erin is happily married to her husband Abraham Lichy and has been for over 11 years. But, that doesn’t mean that they’re both off-limits to talk to if you see them out and about.

The reality TV star revealed to Page Six that, “My husband and I have an agreement that going out and flirting a little bit is OK. Like, it’s OK to have silly banter, a little flirtation."

Nonetheless, the couple have three children together and their love doesn’t seem to be fazed by their flirtatious tendencies with other people. If anything, it seems like a fun game the two play to make their love life more interesting. But, it has caused some drama between her and the other RHONY girls.