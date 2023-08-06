Is ‘RHONY’ Star Sai De Silva Close With Her Parents? Here’s What We Know

Since making her debut on The Real Housewives of New York City in 2023, Sai De Silva has shown viewers just how much of a loving mother and fashionista she can be both on and off screen. However, during Episode 3 of Season 14, Sai opens up about her background, and finally discusses her mother and father.

Article continues below advertisement

Sai does not tell the other housewives the names of her parents, but she does confirm that despite being from Brooklyn, it’s not where she grew up all her life. In fact, she grew up in multiple places over the years, before moving to Brooklyn when she was 16 years old — without her parents.

Although she does not get candid about what it was like growing up with her mom and dad, Sai gives hints about the hardships she went through as a child and the “daydreaming” that led her to be where she is today. With that in mind, here’s what we know about Sai and where her relationships with her mother and father stands today.

Article continues below advertisement

Sai De Silva and her parents weren’t always New Yorkers.

Born in Los Angeles, Sai moved to New York when she was 2 years old. She confirmed in her blog Scout The City that she “moved around a lot,” but “always came back to New York.” However, on RHONY, she admits to the girls that when she moved to New York the first time, her father had already been living in Florida. “I spent a couple of years in Florida,” Sai tells the girls. “I also lived in different places every seven months until high school when I stayed put.”

Article continues below advertisement

Several schools later, Sai took the plunge and moved to Brooklyn, New York. “I moved to Brooklyn in an apartment with my roommate from high school. The rent was super cheap, I worked at Sears, I made it work, and like, I’ve been on my own since I was like 16,” Sai adds. Sai eventually and bluntly tells the housewives that her parents “didn’t take care of her” despite her mother being around, saying that her mother “couldn’t afford to take care of her.”

Everyone around Sai praises her for being able to make it on her own in Brooklyn at such a young age, with Brynn Whitfield even saying, “My heart goes out to her and at the same time kind of like holds hands and relates to her.”

Article continues below advertisement

Just how close is Sai De Silva with her parents today?

Sai’s relationship with her parents is seemingly complicated. Although she spoke highly of her father in a Father’s Day Instagram post back in 2020, she has little to say about her mother — other than a 2023 Mother’s Day Instagram post saying that Mother’s Day feels “a little different” for her without her mom.

Article continues below advertisement

That statement could mean her mother passed away. However, there’s been no confirmation of that happening. There's also been speculation that Sai’s relationship with her mother is strained due to her mother’s possible health issues with alcoholism and bipolar disorder.