Here’s Each Borough the New ‘RHONY’ Cast Members Lives in

Start spreading the news! Bravo’s new cast of The Real Housewives of New York City is officially here and ready to prove to diehard fans of the last 13 seasons that they’re the ones to watch. The diverse group of fashionable and business-minded women is prepared to reach new heights in the city they’ve lived and hustled in years before they booked the popular show.

The cast includes several NYC natives, plus a few more transplants. Despite only a few of them growing up in New York, each RHONY cast member has the grit that only those who’ve lived in the city possess after a while. However, the women also have their own borough — or neighborhood of NYC — in the city that never sleeps. Keep reading to find out what borough the RHONY cast members live in!

Ubah Hassan — Manhattan (Columbus Circle)

Ubah Hassan is a model and the CEO of her hot sauce brand, Ubah Hot. The Somalian native and cousin of RHODubai star Chanel Ayan has lived in New York since her modeling days and can now afford a beautiful pad in Manhattan. Manhattan is one of New York City’s most popular boroughs and is the home of Columbus Circle, which is at the “heart” of Manhattan. According to Bravo’s The Daily Dish, Ubah’s place is in the middle of Broadway shows, “luxe shopping and dining,” and much more

Erin Lichy — Lower Manhattan (Tribeca)

While Erin Lichy also lives in the same borough as her co-star, Ubah, Bravo reports that she lives in another area of Manhattan — Tribeca. The real estate agent and interior designer live in the lower Manhattan area, best known for the Tribeca Film Festival, which Robert DeNiro launched in the borough in 2001. Tribeca has many luxurious residences, like Erin’s stunning apartment with her husband, Abraham Lichy, and their three children.

Jenna Lyons — Manhattan (SoHo)

Longtime fashion industry professional and beauty entrepreneur Jenna Lyons wouldn’t live elsewhere except Manhattan. She lives in another section of the borough, as fans saw her SoHo apartment in the Season 14 premiere. Short for South of Houston Street, SoHo is a landmark area of Manhattan and home to the city’s fashion district. Jenna lives in the borough with her son Beckett and her beloved Popeye.

Sai De Silva — Brooklyn

Sai De Silva sets herself apart from her castmates in many ways, starting with her being the sole RHONY cast member who doesn’t live in Manhattan. Sai’s borough of choice is Brooklyn, where the Scout the City CEO spent most of her childhood. In the season premiere, Sai called herself an “around-the-way girl” at heart and said she would always call Brooklyn her home. The content creator resides in the borough’s residential area, Boerum Hill, with her husband, David Craig, and two children.

Brynn Whitfield — Manhattan (West Village)

While Brynn Whitfield refers to herself as a “trophy wife in training,” the marketing guru is living her best single life in Manhattan’s West Village. The West Village is located in Lower Manhattan, next to Greenwich Village. The historic area is the home of New York’s live music scene and has multiple jazz bars, lounges, and theaters. West Village is also where the 1969 Stonewall riots began, ultimately launching the gay rights movement.

Jessel Taank — Manhattan (Chelsea)