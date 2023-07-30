Who Are Brynn Whitfield’s Parents? What To Know About the 'RHONY' Star’s Family Life

One of the main stars of The Real Housewives of New York City reboot is Brynn Whitfield. An icon in the communications industry with an eye for fashion, she is definitely a fan favorite in Season 14.

Fans want to know as much about her as possible. Who are her parents? What is her ethnicity? Here is a look into the reality TV star's family life.

Who are Brynn Whitfield's parents?

Source: Getty Images

Brynn has not spoken about her parents on social media or on the show. Meaning, there is no public information on who they are, and whether or not she still keeps in touch with them.

The reality TV star seemed to consider her grandmother, Darlene, as her mother. When her grandmother passed away in May of 2021, she referred to her as a mom during her emotional tribute.

In the caption, she wrote, "Don’t call your mom today and only chat for a few obligatory minutes. Stay on the phone for as long as you possibly can, maybe even ask her if you can record the conversation. When you talk, thank her over and over again for being your mom."

According to Bravo, her grandmother was the one who raised her. And, based on her social media posts, it doesn't seem as though Brynn has any siblings.

What is Brynn Whitfield's ethnicity?

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New York City is extremely diverse. It even includes the first-ever Indian housewife, Jessel Taank. That being said, Brynn is to be included in the list of diverse stars this season.

The Hollywood Reporter shared her full bio that revealed her ethnicity. It reads, "Originally from a small town in the Midwest, Brynn was raised by her grandmother who taught her invaluable lessons about navigating life, owning her narrative as a bi-racial woman and the true meaning of hard work."

While she usually wears her hair down and wavy, the fashionista has shared what her natural hair looks like on her social media, which is a curly afro. We Got This Covered reported that she is half Black.

Brynn did not have the best childhood.

Source: Bravo

Being raised by her grandmother instead of her biological parents might have had some negative effects on Brynn going up. Based on her Bravo TV bio, she did not have the best upbringing.

"A communications professional, Brynn is in search of what she really wants out of life and attempting to heal from past hardships. She craves stability and having the kind of family she longed for as a child, however, her fear of commitment and busy schedule jet-setting the world tend to get in the way," it reads.