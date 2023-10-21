From Jenna Lyons to Ubah Hassan, the 2023 'RHONY' Season 14 Reunion Looks Are Stunning

The Gist The 2023 reunion looks for RHONY Season 14 are incredible.

Split into two separate episodes, each part of the reunion will air on Bravo a week apart.

The seating chart for the reunion sets the scene for Brynn and Ubah to hash out their old drama.

After a full season of funny moments and intense arguments, the RHONY Season 14 reunion has finally arrived. The entire cast is coming back together to address all of the on-screen and off-screen drama between them.

From the interesting seating chart, to the premiere dates for the episodes, to the stunning outfits, here are all of the details about the highly-anticipated reunion segment, starting with the looks each cast member chose to come back together.

Jenna Lyons

Jenna is known for her signature minimalistic looks and her reunion outfit was no exception. She decided to wear a Saint Laurent jacket and a red lip to match — with jeans from Levi's!

Sai De Silva

The fashion influencer is not a stranger to stunning looks. She wore a shimmering high-neck gold LaQuan Smith dress complete with a left-leg slit that nearly goes up to her hip.

Erin Lichy

Erin decided to dazzle in a blush pink dress from David Koma and a pair of gold Femme LA heels, bringing a refreshing pop of color to the overall reunion lineup.

Ubah Hassan

After having her hair down for most of Season 14, Ubah put her hair back for the reunion and wore a semi-sheer white gown by the sustainable brand Harbison.

Brynn Whitfield

With a daring Alessandra Rich black dress with white lace detailing in the shape of a heart, Brynn is continuing to prove that she is on the road to becoming a fashion icon.

Jessel Taank

Last, but certainly not least, is Jessel. The housewife wore a gorgeous Bluemarine floor-length gown with gold bangles to accompany it. Which cast member do you think dressed the best?

The seating chart for the 'RHONY' Season 14 was a recipe for disaster.

On Andy Cohen's right side, Jessel, Brynn, and Ubah will all be sitting next to each other for the first-ever reunion for this cast. This arrangement is interesting considering how Brynn's on-screen birthday party went down.

Brynn alleged at the event that Ubah is in a relationship with a man and has been keeping him a secret from the rest of the girls. Needless to say, Ubah was frustrated with Brynn for trying to expose her romantic life without her permission to do so.

It became so chaotic that almost everyone decided to leave her party, leaving only Erin to stay and show her support for the housewife. Hopefully, Brynn and Ubah have patched things up, or the reunion will bring the drama right back up.

When is the 'RHONY' Season 14 reunion?

Source: Bravo

The reunion for Season 14 will be split into two separate episodes. The first part will be released on Oct. 22, 2023 at 9 p.m. EST, and the second will follow exactly a week after on Oct. 29.