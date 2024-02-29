Michael Che Leaked Text Receipts After Leah McSweeney Called Him "Arrogant"

There’s no love lost between Leah McSweeney and Michael Che. In 2017, the Real Housewives of New York alum claimed that the Saturday Night Live comedian sent her “rude” and “arrogant” texts after they exchanged numbers on the dating app Raya. But it was Michael who got the last laugh after he dropped the receipts of their conversation. Read on for everything Leah said and screenshots of the text messages they exchanged.

How did the feud between Leah and Michael start?

Leah allegedly met Michael on Raya, an exclusive dating app for actors, influencers, and some reality TV stars. This happened in 2016 before Leah joined Season 12 of The Real Housewives of New York. After meeting on the app, the pair exchanged numbers. But that would be as far as their dating experience would get. Leah explained why during a January 2017 episode of her Improper Etiquette podcast. “I met a comedian, I’ve dealt with a few comedians,” she began before going on to name-drop Michael.

“They are the worst, I don’t even know why I entertain this but I have to say … Michael Che is so arrogant and so rude and disrespectful that I cannot even believe that someone … you’re like a D-list celebrity to me, whatever, that’s why I don’t even care that I’m saying his name. I’m not like blowing up Jay Z’s spot.” Leah continued on with her rant by accusing the comedian of hating on women. She also claimed that Michael would text her random messages about his being overweight.

“Why are you on a dating app if you hate women? Literally, you’ve never met me and you’re texting me like I’m a stupid b---h … texting me and being mad rude,” she said. "He kept just texting me, going, ‘I’m fat. Does that turn you on?’ And I’m like, ‘you’re fat? I think I’ve seen you and you’re not fat, OK.’” The ordeal was off-putting to Leah who added, “You’re trying to f--k with me? I don’t get it. You’re just a f--king dork wearing Air Force Ones [sneakers] at the end of the day."

The Bravo star continued, "Like, 'cause you’re sitting up there writing your jokes on a little card, trying to figure out what the f--k." She did give Michael at least one compliment by saying that his Netflix special Michael Che Matters is actually funny. But it was too late. “Arrogance is ignorance to me," she explained. "You don’t know me, you don’t know nothing about me, you don’t know we have mad friends in common and like, you’re gonna treat me like some stupid b---h? Like f--k you. I just can’t deal.”

Ooo y’all... it be the ones who are the loudest who somehow always end up being bad actors... or in this case the bad actress. This time it’s Leah McSweeney lying on Michael Che b/c he wasn’t interested in her. How sad. #rhony https://t.co/LaQ3N7hINS — Eartha Litt (@gotothezee) May 17, 2021

In a shocking turn of events, Michael leaked text messages to 'Page Six' that seemed to refute Leah's claims.

In one of their alleged text exchanges — which Michael sent to Page Six soon after Leah made her comments on her podcast — they talked about how Michael lives in Manhattan’s Hells Kitchen neighborhood. “Lots of food options at least,” Leah wrote in a November 2016 message. “[I’m] fat,” Michael replied. “I’m laughing out loud. R u?” she asked. In another text exchange from the following month, Leah wrote, “U hate me cus I’m white. Our conversations r everything to me btw. We have a lot of friends in common and if any one of them saw this I would b so ashamed.”

I CAN NOT stop thinking about the leaked texts between Michael Che (SNL) & Leah McSweeney #RHONY I have honestly never cringed so hard. He is BLUE and she is (Amelia) GRAY (Hamlin) 😝 pic.twitter.com/I4Z4WkUEVJ — kyle’s the ragamuffin 🙄 (@judekay17) May 22, 2021

Strangely enough, it was Leah who sent Michael a link to her podcast episode. “Hope you can make some time in [your] busy schedule to listen,” she wrote. “[You] gave me some great content. Why men think it’s [okay] to talk to a woman they’ve never even met in such [an] arrogant and gross way.” She added, “It’s [definitely] a disease going around. It’s not just you. Don’t worry.” Michael replied with nothing more than a thumbs up. He did, however, tell Page Six that “he’s proud of [his] curves.”