Kanye West Has Now Turned His Eye of Sauron to 'SNL's' Michael Che

Che then hilariously wrote, "That's right, $90K a year! Full medical, full dental and 4 weeks vacay, corner office." He also demanded a pair of Red Octobers and some beats for his band The Slap Butts.

The hits keep coming with Che demanding Kanye tell him what he's wearing to work so they can look like twins. If these demands are met, he'll "Rambo that whole building!"

This post is the only one on Che's Instagram.