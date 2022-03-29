According to a New Rumor, Michael Che Might Leave 'SNL' — What's the Truth?

"This is my last year," Star Tribune credited Michael as saying. "What man wears a clip-on tie to work for eight years — that's embarrassing." On aging and having friends, he was quoted as saying, "In your thirties, you start to realize that you don't need as many friends. By the time you're in your fifties, it's just you and your partner. Then, in your sixties, seventies, eighties, she's gone. It's just you and the ducks."

By the sound of it, the material had a nihilistic feel.