These Are Our Favorite 'Saturday Night Live' Christmas Sketches of All Time

It's nearly Christmastime, which means it's time to spread holiday cheer and sit back, relax, and catch up with family! Sometimes, family reunions can be a little rough, especially around the holidays.

To prepare yourselves for the impending familial chaos, pop a squat and catch up on Saturday Night Live's hilarious Christmas content. Check out some of our favorite Christmas SNL sketches of all time, and trust us — you're going to scream with laughter.