Pitbull Hasn't Met Mrs. Worldwide Yet, but He Does Have a Few Baby Mamas

Pitbull’s forays into parenthood haven’t kept him from creating new songs for the world to enjoy. He just released a new song called “ I Believe That We Will Win ,” with a beat based on the popular chant often repeated at sports events. Pitbull spoke to Billboard about how the song came to be while the world has been in lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apparently, one of his friends told him about the chant, then made a beat around it. “He told me, ‘Hey, I made a beat to this’ and I thought it was crazy that he was showing it to me because it was literally when the lockdown started and I told him, ‘Man, this is what the world needs right now,’” Pitbull said. “I knocked out the record within a day and a half and by the third day, we were ready to put out the snippet for everybody because I felt that that message is needed right now more than ever.”