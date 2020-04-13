Logo
Pitbull Hasn't Met Mrs. Worldwide Yet, but He Does Have a Few Baby Mamas

When you’re as famous as the rapper Pitbull, it’s only natural for people to start asking questions about your personal life. Pitbull is one of those celebrities who has a huge public persona but keeps his personal life pretty private. Does Pitbull have a wife? Here’s what we know.

Does singer Pitbull have a wife?

“I’m single, bilingual, and ready to mingle,” Mr. 305 told Access Hollywood back in 2012. It looks like that is still the case for the Miami-born singer. As previously mentioned, Pitbull keeps a lot of the details of his personal life very private, so it can be difficult to dig too much into what his home life looks like. Still, there are no public records of Pitbull getting married. That doesn’t mean it’ll never happen, though!

As for what he’s looking for in a partner, Pitbull  — whose real name is Armando Christian Pérez — has spoken on that very topic in the past. "I’ve a very solid old-school mentality: The woman orders first, I open doors for women,” he said several years ago, before continuing: “But I’m like a dirty, nasty gentleman. A woman wants to feel protected and provided for, but at the same time, she wants to feel like a woman when you’re making love to her.”

“It’s best to have a relationship with someone where it`s open, where you can say, ‘What’s your fantasy tonight?’ More than a girlfriend or a wife, I want a friend," he concluded. We’re definitely hoping Pitbull finds his soulmate out there someday! 

Even though Pitbull is not married, he does have a few baby mamas out there.

Pitbull was reportedly in a relationship with a woman named Barbara Alba for 10 years. Together, they had two children — a daughter named Destiny (born in 2002) and a son named Bryce (who was born in 2003). Pitbull has paid tribute to Destiny and Bryce by having their portraits tattooed on his arms. However, Destiny and Bryce are not Pitbull’s only children. He reportedly has six children in total, though his other kids’ names and mother(s) are not publicly known at this time.

We *do* know about Pitbull’s new song, though!

Pitbull’s forays into parenthood haven’t kept him from creating new songs for the world to enjoy. He just released a new song called “I Believe That We Will Win,” with a beat based on the popular chant often repeated at sports events. Pitbull spoke to Billboard about how the song came to be while the world has been in lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apparently, one of his friends told him about the chant, then made a beat around it. “He told me, ‘Hey, I made a beat to this’ and I thought it was crazy that he was showing it to me because it was literally when the lockdown started and I told him, ‘Man, this is what the world needs right now,’” Pitbull said. “I knocked out the record within a day and a half and by the third day, we were ready to put out the snippet for everybody because I felt that that message is needed right now more than ever.”

Ever the generous do-gooder, Pitbull has decided to donate all of the proceeds from song sales, streaming, and music video views to COVID-19-affiliated nonprofits. What a guy! Regardless of whether he’s romantically involved with anyone at the moment, Pitbull certainly is a catch!

