Jesse James Hollywood Is Now Married, but Still Fighting His Case From Behind Bars

Enos said: "It was the best ceremony ever! I waited out front so he couldn’t see me. We were both nervous, but it was good. I had a maid of honor and three bridesmaids — I met all the other girls from visitations since they have guys there; we’re all regulars — and he had his best man and his celly there. The girls all wore the same shirt with “Team Hollywood” written on the back, and one of their daughters was the flower girl."