Here's Who Nasim Pedrad Was Inspired by When Playing an Awkward Teen Boy in 'Chad'

Considering how many projects Nasim has under her belt and that she writes, produces, and stars in Chad, you might assume the actress and comedian is pretty wealthy. And you'd be right! Although it's an estimate (and this number is likely not taking Chad into consideration because it's a brand new show), Nasim's net worth is about $3 million. Remember that she was on SNL from 2009 to 2018, played Aly Nelson for three years on New Girl, and recently played Dalia in the live action Aladdin.

And with the success of Chad, you can expect Nasim to snag even more high-profile roles.

