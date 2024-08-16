Ubah Hassan’s Modeling Career: From Runways to 'RHONY' Reality TV Star!

When Andy Cohen announced that there would be a major Real Housewives of New York cast shakeup, fans were worried. Ubah Hassan joined the reality series in Season 14, alongside Bravo newbies Sai De Silva, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Lizzy Savetsky, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield. With an entirely new cast, Bravo aimed to reinvigorate the show and bring fresh energy to the franchise. From the moment she appeared on-screen, Ubah made a strong impression.

Her stories about her upbringing, cultural heritage, and experiences as a Black Muslim woman in the fashion industry have added depth to the show's narrative. “Bravo is an incredible platform and I thought it would be good for me and my branding to gain a different audience,” Uba told Athleisure Magazine. “It has also been amazing because I have bonded with the other girls and displayed myself really well. Seeing yourself on TV makes you learn a lot about yourself.”

However, long before she joined Real Housewives, Uba had a bustling career in the fashion industry. The African-born entertainer started out in fashion before transitioning to reality television. She has a storied modeling career and has worked with some major fashion brands.

Source: Instagram/@ubah Ubah Hassan poses for photo on Instagram

Ubah Hassan is a model and entrepreneur.

Before joining The Real Housewives of New York City, Ubah Hassan was already making waves in the fashion industry. Born in Somalia and raised in Canada, Ubah launched her modeling career as a teenager. She quickly gained prominence and was featured in campaigns for Gucci and Lucky Brand Jeans. However, Ubah has openly discussed the challenges she faced in the modeling world. In an interview with Equinox, she revealed her shock at the racial disparities in the fashion industry.

“Growing up, I never really saw color … It was just about whether or not you were a good person,” Ubah said. “Coming to New York to model, I didn't really know the level of racial separation. For example, when designers would only have one Black girl in a show or how was often the only Black person on a job. Women like Naomi Campbell and Iman were brave and spoke about it, leading to changes that can be seen.”

Despite the challenges, Ubah has built a successful modeling career. Ubah’s career in the fashion industry was detailed in a short film called Ubah! for CNN.com. The film provides insight into Ubah’s life in Somalia, her Canadian upbringing, and her entry into modeling.

Ubah Hassan has built up an impressive net worth.

Thanks to her modeling career, time on reality television, and her business endeavors, Ubah Hassan has built a hefty net worth. Ubah has a net worth of $1.5 million. In addition to her time in the entertainment world, the reality star has also become a business owner.