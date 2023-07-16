How Did Ubah Hassan Accumulate a Fantastic Net Worth Before Her 'RHONY' Debut?

Model and businesswoman Ubah Hassan amassed an impressive net worth long before she was announced as a cast member of The Real Housewives of New York City. Not only does she still model, but her company Ubah Hot is continuing to grow, and she has put a lot of her social media focus on promoting it.

Article continues below advertisement

Ubah’s net worth may be impressive, but it’s important to note that her philanthropic work doesn’t go unnoticed due to the inspiration behind the charities. The Gabrielle's Angel Foundation for Cancer Research honored Ubah at their annual gala on June 14, 2023. The Season 14 cast of RHONY also attended the event. So, just what is Ubah's current net worth? Read below for more details!

Ubah Hassan has an impressive net worth, but it may be lower than what 'RHONY' fans expect.

One would think that Ubah's net worth would be several million dollars due to her successful hot sauce company and modeling career. However, that is not the case, as Ubah's net worth has been estimated to be about $1.5 million — still impressive to be sure!

Article continues below advertisement

Ubah Hassan Founder and CEO of Ubah Hot Net worth: $1.5 million Ubah Hassan is the CEO and founder of Ubah Hot. She is also a successful fashion model and philanthropist who stars in The Real Housewives of New York Season 14. Birthdate: August 27, 1983

August 27, 1983 Birthplace: Somalia

Somalia Birth name: Ubah Ali Hassan

Article continues below advertisement

Ubah's net worth is incredible, sure, but it's also lower than some co-stars. Housewives Jenna Lyons and Brynn Whitfield have reported net worths of $1.11 and $3 million respectively. However, Ubah Hot has continued to rise in popularity, and it was predicted in 2022 that the company would be worth $4.38 billion by 2028.

Just how much does Ubah Hot contribute to 'RHONY' star Ubah Hassan's net worth?

We don't know for sure how much Ubah makes from her hot sauce, but Ubah Hot started out strong with promotion, having been created in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, it even made Oprah Winfrey's 2021 list of favorite things. “I would make this hot sauce and put it in a jar and bring it to dinner,” Ubah told Oprah Daily in December 2010. “And people would grab it, like licking it: ‘What is this? What is it?’”

Article continues below advertisement

Interestingly enough, the launch of Ubah Hot may not have come as a surprise to Ubah's friends and family due to her interest in cooking. In fact, Ubah told The Fashion Spot on April 25, 2017 that if she weren't a model, she would've become a chef.