Oprah Winfrey Is Definitely a Daddy's Girl: "He Saved Me"

Per Notable Biographies, Oprah was born on an isolated farm in Kosciusko, Miss. Her mom Vernita Lee and father Vernon Winfrey were dating when they conceived her. But by the time of her birth, they had broken up and Oprah was left in the care of her maternal grandmother.

At age 6, she finally reunited with her mom. Then at age 12, she lived with her father for a bit but left after she was sexually abused by family friends.