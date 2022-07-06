Oprah Winfrey Is Definitely a Daddy's Girl: "He Saved Me"
Longtime talk show host, producer, and national treasure Oprah Winfrey definitely knows what it's like to work her way up from the bottom. Born in 1954 to Vernita Lee and Vernon Winfrey, the multi-hyphenate has had her fair share of struggles.
In fact, for the first few years of her life, Oprah didn't even have a relationship with her parents. But eventually, the media maven was able to get to know them better. Keep scrolling for everything we know about Oprah's parents, Vernita and Vernon.
Oprah was raised by her grandmother until age six.
Per Notable Biographies, Oprah was born on an isolated farm in Kosciusko, Miss. Her mom Vernita Lee and father Vernon Winfrey were dating when they conceived her. But by the time of her birth, they had broken up and Oprah was left in the care of her maternal grandmother.
At age 6, she finally reunited with her mom. Then at age 12, she lived with her father for a bit but left after she was sexually abused by family friends.
Upon returning to live with her mom Vernita, Oprah realized she wasn't getting the care she yearned for.
“I started acting out my need for attention, my need to be loved,” she told the Washington Post in 1986. “My mother didn’t have the time. She worked every day as a maid. … I was smart and my mother, because she didn’t have the time for me, I think, tried to stifle it.”
So at age 14, she went back to her father's house and never looked back. Things were much better for her there.
“It changed the course of my life. He saved me," she told the outlet, adding "He simply knew what he wanted and expected. He would take nothing less.”
Oprah claims that if she never went to live with her father, she "would have gone in another direction." He provided her with structure and guidance. Besides encouraging her to do her best in school, Vernon gave Oprah "homework at home," such as writing weekly book reports.
During these years, Zelma, who was Vernon's wife, filled the role of Oprah's mom that she had been looking for.
Oprah's biological mom Vernita passed away in 2018.
In 2018, Oprah's mother passed away at age 83. Despite their complicated relationship, it seemed that Oprah still had a soft spot for her in her heart.
In the 2011 book Oprah: A Biography by Kitty Kelley, an insider told Kitty that Oprah had a strained relationship with her biological mother. Kitty wrote, “[Oprah] does not like her mother, she does not give her phone number to her mother." However despite everything, "[Oprah] has taken good, good care of her."
Furthermore, given that Oprah's life is constantly under the media's microscope, she tried to make things appear amicable with her mother. In fact, Oprah even had Vernita appear on her eponymous talk show for a few segments.
All in all, though, Oprah has always remained loyal to Vernon.
Oprah threw a special surprise party for her father Vernon, who is now 88 years old.
Now 88 years old, Vernon is Oprah's only living parent. On July 4, 2022, she threw him a very special surprise party. Knowing that he wouldn't want all the attention, she decided to throw the party on Independence Day, so he wouldn't know it was for him.
In the caption of an Instagram video taken at the party, Oprah wrote, "Giving my father his 'flowers' while he's still well enough to smell them. Happy 4th of July as you gather with your family and friends. Remember to celebrate each other."
Although her caption didn't explicitly spell it out, it seemed as if she was hinting that her father is ill.
Nonetheless, at the top of the post, she coined the special day "Vernon Winfrey Appreciation Day." We love to see it!